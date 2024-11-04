In London, thousands of people came to a rally, demanding an end to the discharge of polluted sewage into reservoirs that serve as sources of drinking water.

What is known about the large-scale rally in London against water pollution

People at the rally held placards with the slogans "Stop emissions" and "Species, not feces."

According to the estimates of the organizers of the rally, about 15,000 people took part in the large-scale action along the Thames River and near the British Parliament.

Many were dressed in blue and waved blue flags, forming a "human river".

The organizers of the protest were Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth, as well as British Rowing and other environmental organizations.

Protest against water pollution in London

Water pollution in the UK is becoming an increasingly serious problem amid climate change and the privatization of utilities.

What is known about the problem of water pollution in Great Britain

Privatized utilities have not been able to modernize the sewage system since the Victorian era due to significant population growth and increased demand for water.

During heavy downpours, utilities dump untreated sewage into rivers, lakes, and the sea.

According to the estimates of the Environmental Protection Agency, the number of wastewater discharges increased by 50% last year alone and amounted to 464,000 spills.

Water companies say the industry regulator will not allow them to raise their water bills enough to fund the improvements.

The Labor government, elected in July, introduced legislation to increase regulation and fines for water companies responsible for pollution. But the demonstrators said that more needs to be done.