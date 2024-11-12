The Ministry of Economy published a decision in response to Apple's appeal regarding the refusal to register the Russian-language trademark "Yabloko" in Ukraine.

It is noted that Apple first tried to register the trademark "Yabloko" in Ukraine back in 2017, but was refused.

In 2021, the company filed an appeal against this decision, and the answer so far came only on September 25, 2024.

The company again refused to register the trademark "Yabloko" in Ukraine.

In the decision of the Appellate Chamber of the Ukrainian National Office of Intellectual Property and Innovation, it is noted that the "Yabloko" brand was already registered in Ukraine in 2004 and 2011.

First, it was a company from Crimea that sold vegetables and was no longer working at the time of the appeal, and then another entrepreneur, who, apparently, after registration, never started using its brand in practice.

Apple emphasized that the scope of activity of all trademarks does not overlap and will not confuse consumers.

However, according to the results of the appeal and expert opinions, Apple was again refused.

The Board of Appeal refers to the identity of the marks, as they sound and look practically the same, although each has its own typeface.

Why did Apple try to register a Russian-language trademark in Ukraine

Apple often registers and patents things it has no intention of implementing. This is done only to prevent competitors from using this or that idea in the future.

The company began to officially import its products to Ukraine only in 2021, when it opened a representative office. So why she had to register such a mark in 2017 is difficult to say. Now its devices are sold under the well-known "Apple" brand.

Even if it could get the registration of the "Apple" brand, it is literally impossible to imagine that it would start selling its devices with that name, sacrificing its recognition.