According to Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the 12th brigade of the "Azov" NGU, the fighters knocked out the Russian occupiers from a number of positions in the Serebrian forest near Kreminnaya in the Luhansk region.

What is known about the successes of "Azov" fighters in the Serebryansky Forest area

According to Nazar Voloshin, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSUV, the situation at the front remains very dynamic and constantly changing.

Svyatoslav Palamar emphasized that the fighters of the "Azov" brigade have been knocking out Russians from their positions in the Serebryan Forestry area for several months.

This was confirmed by Nazar Voloshyn. According to him, the Ukrainian military has been making some progress at the front recently and is regaining lost positions.

The defense forces also storm enemy positions, repulse the occupiers' defensive lines and firing points. We also carry out our counterattack actions, at the tactical level we occupy their firing positions, we knock them out of the lines, - noted the spokesman of the Khortytsya Security Service. Share

In general, according to Voloshyn, the situation is quite dynamic, difficult and constantly changing.

On June 15, 2024, DeepState analysts reported that the Russian invaders retreated in two directions in eastern Ukraine. According to their data, the Defense Forces repulsed the Russians in Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region and in Klishchiivka, near Chasovoy Yar, Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasovoy Yar

As Julian Röpke, an analyst of the German publication Bild, notes , the occupying army of the Russian Federation is expanding its bridgehead in the Ocheretyny region and is advancing to the northwest, where it has probably almost captured Novooleksandrivka.

Analysts emphasize that this offensive aims to cut off a key supply route for the Ukrainian military in the area.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation want to reach the T0504 highway, which is called the "road of life". It goes from Kostyantynivka to Pokrovsk, where the path to the Dnipro opens. Now this is the main supply route of the Armed Forces group in the Chasovoy Yar area, - Röpke emphasizes. Share

At the same time, Ryopke points out, the Russian troops have only about 7 km left to cut the road, and there is only one village on this road - Vozdvizhenka.