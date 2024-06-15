According to Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the 12th brigade of the "Azov" NGU, the fighters knocked out the Russian occupiers from a number of positions in the Serebrian forest near Kreminnaya in the Luhansk region.
Points of attention
- "Azov" fighters from the 12th brigade have successfully regained positions in the Serebrian Forest near Kreminnaya in the Luhansk region, knocking out Russian occupiers.
- The situation at the front remains dynamic, with Ukrainian military making progress and regaining lost positions, storming enemy positions, and carrying out counterattack actions.
- The Russian occupying army's offensive in the Ocheretny region aims to cut off a key supply route for the Ukrainian military through the T0504 highway, known as the "road of life".
- If the Russian troops succeed in cutting this route, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be forced to use less convenient alternative supply routes through Izyum or field roads.
- Analysts report that the Russian invaders retreated in the Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region and in Klishchiivka, near Chasovoy Yar, Donetsk region, while continuing to expand their bridgehead in the Ocheretyny region.
What is known about the successes of "Azov" fighters in the Serebryansky Forest area
According to Nazar Voloshin, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSUV, the situation at the front remains very dynamic and constantly changing.
Svyatoslav Palamar emphasized that the fighters of the "Azov" brigade have been knocking out Russians from their positions in the Serebryan Forestry area for several months.
This was confirmed by Nazar Voloshyn. According to him, the Ukrainian military has been making some progress at the front recently and is regaining lost positions.
In general, according to Voloshyn, the situation is quite dynamic, difficult and constantly changing.
On June 15, 2024, DeepState analysts reported that the Russian invaders retreated in two directions in eastern Ukraine. According to their data, the Defense Forces repulsed the Russians in Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region and in Klishchiivka, near Chasovoy Yar, Donetsk region.
What is known about the situation in the area of Chasovoy Yar
As Julian Röpke, an analyst of the German publication Bild, notes , the occupying army of the Russian Federation is expanding its bridgehead in the Ocheretyny region and is advancing to the northwest, where it has probably almost captured Novooleksandrivka.
Analysts emphasize that this offensive aims to cut off a key supply route for the Ukrainian military in the area.
At the same time, Ryopke points out, the Russian troops have only about 7 km left to cut the road, and there is only one village on this road - Vozdvizhenka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-