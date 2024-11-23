Catastrophic situation. Canada is going to arrest the Prime Minister of Israel

Canadian authorities have publicly confirmed that they intend to "abide by their commitments" regarding the potential arrest of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu under an International Criminal Court ruling.
- Canada explained why it supports the ICC's decision.
- The court accuses Israeli officials of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
- US President Joe Biden and Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán have already opposed the ICC's decision and refuse to comply with it.
Canada agrees with the decision of the ICC
The head of Canadian diplomacy, Melanie Jolie, made a statement on this occasion.
She reminded that Canada is a founding state of the International Criminal Court, so it has no right to ignore the decision of the ICC.
According to her, as of today, "the situation in Gaza is catastrophic."
The Canadian diplomat draws attention to the fact that too many children and women were killed.
Why did the ISS make such an unexpected decision
The International Criminal Court accuses both Israeli officials of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the context of the conflict with Palestine.
According to official data, we are talking about crimes that were committed from at least October 8, 2023 to at least May 20, 2024.
Journalists managed to find out that the arrest warrants are labeled "secret" to protect witnesses and ensure an investigation.
US President Joe Biden and Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán have already publicly opposed this decision of the International Court of Justice and declared that they are not going to comply with it.
