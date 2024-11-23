Catastrophic situation. Canada is going to arrest the Prime Minister of Israel

Canadian authorities have publicly confirmed that they intend to "abide by their commitments" regarding the potential arrest of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu under an International Criminal Court ruling.

Canada agrees with the decision of the ICC

The head of Canadian diplomacy, Melanie Jolie, made a statement on this occasion.

She reminded that Canada is a founding state of the International Criminal Court, so it has no right to ignore the decision of the ICC.

Canada has always believed not only in the importance of international law, but also in the obligation of its observance by all parties at all times. At the same time, to achieve this, we need accountability in the world. Based on this, Canada will comply with its obligations under the Rome Statute. Melanie Jolie Head of Foreign Affairs of Canada

According to her, as of today, "the situation in Gaza is catastrophic."

The Canadian diplomat draws attention to the fact that too many children and women were killed.

The hostages must be released... That is why a truce is needed, and Canada has been advocating this position for a very long time, — emphasized Jolie. Share

Why did the ISS make such an unexpected decision

The International Criminal Court accuses both Israeli officials of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the context of the conflict with Palestine.

According to official data, we are talking about crimes that were committed from at least October 8, 2023 to at least May 20, 2024.

Journalists managed to find out that the arrest warrants are labeled "secret" to protect witnesses and ensure an investigation.

The pre-trial chamber of the ICC found that there was reason to believe that Netanyahu and Galant deliberately and knowingly deprived the civilian population of Gaza of items necessary for survival — food, water, medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity. Share

US President Joe Biden and Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán have already publicly opposed this decision of the International Court of Justice and declared that they are not going to comply with it.