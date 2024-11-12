Duda organized a boycott of Lukashenka at the summit in Baku

Polish leader Andrzej Duda did not want to pose for a joint photo of the participants of the UN climate summit (COP-29) in Baku, because the Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko was present there.
Points of attention
- Andrzej Duda threw a kind of challenge to Oleksandr Lukashenka.
- The act of the Polish leader is a symbolic separation from the dictatorial regime of Lukashenka.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the importance of maintaining aid for Ukraine.
Duda does not change his position regarding Lukashenka
As journalist Grzegorz Urbanek managed to find out, the Polish president did not want to be in a joint photo with the henchman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Another insider added that it was a conscious decision on his part.
What is important to understand is that such actions in the political arena are of great importance. Andrzej Duda did it deliberately.
Poland made a new statement regarding Ukraine
According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after the return of Donald Trump to the White House, it is important not to allow Ukraine to weaken.
He also emphasized that official Warsaw is not going to abandon Ukraine to its own devices.
It is worth noting that recently rumors about a "peacekeeping mission" that Donald Trump will allegedly propose have started to spread more and more actively.
Against this background, Tusk urged not to discuss something that does not even exist yet.
