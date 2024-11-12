Duda organized a boycott of Lukashenka at the summit in Baku

Polish leader Andrzej Duda did not want to pose for a joint photo of the participants of the UN climate summit (COP-29) in Baku, because the Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko was present there.

Duda does not change his position regarding Lukashenka

As journalist Grzegorz Urbanek managed to find out, the Polish president did not want to be in a joint photo with the henchman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The president boycotted this moment because Alexander Lukashenko was present there. It was the same last year. This is a symbolic delimitation, among other things, in connection with the participation of Belarus on the Ukrainian front, — says the media representative. Share

Another insider added that it was a conscious decision on his part.

A family photo is a family photo, Mr. President decided that he does not want to have such a photo with Alexander Lukashenko, the journalist emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that such actions in the political arena are of great importance. Andrzej Duda did it deliberately.

Poland made a new statement regarding Ukraine

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after the return of Donald Trump to the White House, it is important not to allow Ukraine to weaken.

He also emphasized that official Warsaw is not going to abandon Ukraine to its own devices.

Under no circumstances does anyone want Ukraine to weaken or even capitulate, that would be a fundamental threat to Poland and not in our interests. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

It is worth noting that recently rumors about a "peacekeeping mission" that Donald Trump will allegedly propose have started to spread more and more actively.

Against this background, Tusk urged not to discuss something that does not even exist yet.