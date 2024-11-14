In Ukraine, six schemes for evasion were exposed, among the organizers of which were TCC officials

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, exposed six new schemes for evasion of mobilization and illegal border crossing by men of conscription age.

What is known about the exposed schemes for evasion of mobilization

According to the law enforcement officers, during a large-scale operation conducted in different regions of Ukraine, ten organizers of the schemes were detained.

They took bribes from 3 to 20 thousand dollars for assistance in avoiding the draft due to forged documents.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a deputy of the city council was arrested, who for money helped conscripts avoid mobilization by registering them as students of a local college, which gave them the right to deferment.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, the head of the regional TCC was exposed, who produced forged medical certificates in order to exclude men from military registration.

In Donetsk region, the head of the district military committee also "wrote off" conscripts on the basis of false medical documents.

In Sumy Oblast, two founders of a charitable foundation issued fictitious documents that allowed them to go abroad under the guise of volunteers.

In the Odesa region, the former deputy head of the seaport and an active employee of the institution sold disability certificates, involving local doctors in the scheme.

In Cherkasy, a recidivist was arrested who, pretending to be a military man, organized the "hospitalization" of evaders with fake diagnoses, which allowed them to be removed from the military register.

What punishment threatens the organizers of the schemes

The organizers of the schemes were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstructing the activities of the armed forces)

h 3 Art. 368 (receipt of unlawful benefit)

Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border)

h 1 Art. 366 (official forgery)

h 4 Art. 368-3 (bribery of an official)

ch. 2, 3 Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence).