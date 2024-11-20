Leading Ukrainian universities massively ban the use of Telegram — what happened

So far, this initiative has been supported by a number of leading universities of Ukraine: NU "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy", LNU, KNU, ChNU, UKU and others.

Russia actively uses Telegram for cyberattacks, geolocation of users, correction of missile strikes, etc. In order to minimize these threats, in September 2024, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to ban the installation and use of Telegram on official devices of employees of state authorities, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as critical infrastructure enterprises.

It was forbidden to use Telegram in Mohylanka

National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" decided to ban the use of the Telegram messenger for educational and official purposes. The corresponding order was signed by the president of the university Serhiy Kvit.

Ukrainian businessman Yaroslav Azhnyuk published the relevant document on his Facebook page.

The ban will come into effect on January 1, 2025. According to the document, students and employees of the university are prohibited from using Telegram in work communication and the educational process, as well as from using its web version. Instead, it is recommended to switch to other resources for communication.

Telegram is allowed to be used exclusively as a source of information for scientific research. At the same time, the restrictions apply to the devices of university employees, and all accounts and links related to NaUKMA must be deleted. Share

Also, by the end of 2024, employees of the Information and Computing Center must take measures to limit access to Telegram on the university territory, in particular in buildings and dormitories.

Which universities in Ukraine have banned the use of Telegram

Several leading higher educational institutions of Ukraine have introduced restrictions on the use of the Telegram messenger for work. These measures were adopted on the basis of decrees of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and letters from regional military administrations.

The press services of the universities reported on this en masse.

On November 5, at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv (LNU), by order of the rector, university employees were prohibited from using Telegram to transmit work-related information, as well as for personal communication on work devices. Technical control over the implementation of this order is entrusted to the center of network technologies and IT support.

Order of the rector of LNU

In the future, the baton of the ban was supported by Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University (KNU). From November 11, the ban on the use of telegrams for official purposes also enters into force at KNU. The university has already started asking students which other platform they chose for further communication.

Chernivtsi National University named after Yury Fedkovich also introduced a ban on the use of Telegram for work communications, and it is forbidden to install the messenger on work and personal computers. All links to the university's Telegram channels and bots have been removed from the university's pages. Share

Several other universities, including the Ukrainian Catholic University, Kyiv Capital University named after Borys Grinchenko, and the National Aviation University, have also made similar decisions to limit the use of Telegram in official communication.