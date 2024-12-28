Romania sets date for presidential re-election after scandalous first round

The ruling coalition in Romania has decided on the date for the presidential re-election. The first round is scheduled to take place in March 2025.

Romania sets date for presidential re-election

Digi24, citing sources, writes that the coalition has decided on the dates today. The first round is scheduled for March 23, and the second round is scheduled for April 6, 2025.

It should be noted that the pro-European coalition of the Social Democratic Party of incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Çolacu, the National Liberal Party, and the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR has already announced its support for Crin Antonescu as the sole candidate.

Among others, Elena Lasconi from the Union for the Salvation of Romania, as well as independent candidates Calin Georgescu, Nicușor Dan and Daniel Funeriu will participate in the race.

The presidential election will be repeated after Romania's Constitutional Court ruled to annul the first round, which took place in late November. Share

Scandalous presidential elections in Romania

The first round of the election took place on 24 November 2024. The results saw the center-right politician Elena Lasconi and the far-right Calin Georgescu advance to the second round. This was the first time since 2000 that a nationalist candidate had made it to the second round, and the first time in the post-communist era that the Social Democrats had not made it to the second round.

Georgescu's result was a surprise, believed to have been secured by an aggressive campaign on TikTok, and protests against the candidate erupted in Bucharest and a number of cities. As analysis by G4 Media agency showed, the candidate had set up a "propaganda machine" through thousands of accounts.

Later, the Constitutional Court filed a petition to annul the first round, and the Supreme Council of National Defense called for an investigation into attacks on electoral infrastructure and illegal campaigning in favor of Georgescu. TikTok admitted to receiving 362,000 euros, although Georgescu himself said he did not spend a single euro.