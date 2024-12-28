Romania sets date for presidential re-election after scandalous first round

The ruling coalition in Romania has decided on the date for the presidential re-election. The first round is scheduled to take place in March 2025.
Points of attention
- Romania's presidential re-election dates have been scheduled for March 23 and April 6, 2025, following the annulment of the scandalous first round
- The ruling coalition has put forward Crin Antonescu as the sole candidate for the re-election, amidst controversies surrounding aggressive campaigning on TikTok and protests
- Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu's surprising advance to the second round raised concerns of foreign interference, leading to the annulment of the initial election results
- The re-election marks significant political shifts in Romania, with an absence of the Social Democrats in the second round for the first time in the post-communist era
- Stay updated on the unfolding developments of the Romania presidential re-election and the ongoing investigations into electoral infractions and illegal campaigning tactics
Romania sets date for presidential re-election
Digi24, citing sources, writes that the coalition has decided on the dates today. The first round is scheduled for March 23, and the second round is scheduled for April 6, 2025.
It should be noted that the pro-European coalition of the Social Democratic Party of incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Çolacu, the National Liberal Party, and the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR has already announced its support for Crin Antonescu as the sole candidate.
Among others, Elena Lasconi from the Union for the Salvation of Romania, as well as independent candidates Calin Georgescu, Nicușor Dan and Daniel Funeriu will participate in the race.
Scandalous presidential elections in Romania
The first round of the election took place on 24 November 2024. The results saw the center-right politician Elena Lasconi and the far-right Calin Georgescu advance to the second round. This was the first time since 2000 that a nationalist candidate had made it to the second round, and the first time in the post-communist era that the Social Democrats had not made it to the second round.
Georgescu's result was a surprise, believed to have been secured by an aggressive campaign on TikTok, and protests against the candidate erupted in Bucharest and a number of cities. As analysis by G4 Media agency showed, the candidate had set up a "propaganda machine" through thousands of accounts.
Later, the Constitutional Court filed a petition to annul the first round, and the Supreme Council of National Defense called for an investigation into attacks on electoral infrastructure and illegal campaigning in favor of Georgescu. TikTok admitted to receiving 362,000 euros, although Georgescu himself said he did not spend a single euro.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-