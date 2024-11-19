Sanctions have practically stopped the export of diamonds from Russia to India
Category
Economics
Publication date

Sanctions have practically stopped the export of diamonds from Russia to India

Russian diamonds
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During September, shipments of Russian diamonds to India, which has become the world's largest center for processing precious stones, fell by 96% compared to the same period in 2023.

Points of attention

  • Western sanctions have caused a 96% decline in Russian diamond exports to India, significantly impacting the global gem market.
  • The G7 countries have imposed a ban on the import of Russian diamonds, affecting the Russian gem producer Alrosa.
  • Belgium, the UAE, and Hong Kong have emerged as top diamond suppliers to India, diminishing their shipments following the decrease in Russian exports.
  • India, the largest exporter of polished diamonds, is experiencing a reduction in gem imports due to the ban on Russian diamond imports.
  • The ban on Russian diamond imports has led to a significant decrease in the volume of diamonds sent to India, with Belgium, the UAE, and Hong Kong now leading in supply.

What is known about the large-scale collapse of Russian diamond exports to India

It is noted that the export of Russian diamonds to India in September this year amounted to 37 thousand. carats worth $1.5 million, against 917,000 carats worth $112 million a year earlier.

In September, India cut its total imports of precious stones by almost a quarter compared to last year.

Due to Western sanctions, Russia has almost stopped selling diamonds to India
Russian diamonds

The largest suppliers of diamonds to India were Belgium, the UAE and Hong Kong, which until 2022 was inferior to Russia in terms of the volume of imported goods.

In September, Hong Kong supplied precious stones to India worth 448 million dollars, which is 5% less than a year earlier.

For its part, Belgium imported diamonds worth $186 million, or 16% less year-on-year, and the UAE — $581 million, or 12% less than a year ago.

What is known about the sanctions of Western countries against diamonds of Russian origin

The G7 countries banned the import of Russian diamonds from January 1, 2024, and from March 1 extended the ban to shipments of stones processed in third countries. At the same time, India is the largest exporter of processed diamonds in the world with a share of 26.5%.

In 2022, the export of diamonds brought Russia more than 4 billion dollars, and the largest Russian producer of precious stones — the company "Alrosa" — occupied about 30% of the world market of rough diamonds.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US revises its sanctions against Russia's diamonds
Diamonds
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
India suffered due to US and EU sanctions against diamonds from the Russian Federation
diamonds

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?