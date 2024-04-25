Ukrainian expert warns about Russian army's intention to copy Patriot air defence system
Patriot
Source:  Channel 24

The new Russian S-500 air defense systems are similar to the American Patriot complexes, manufactured with a delay of 40 years.

The Russians want to copy the Patriot

According to Roman Svitan, a military expert, pilot-instructor and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians have just now decided to separate the functions of air defence systems — against air targets and ballistics.

The S-500 is trying to copy the Patriot target destruction mechanism. A big question about tactical and technical data. They can really be "analogue", overpriced as usual, he said.

For example, the expert recalled, it turned out that half of the mechanisms of the Russian S-400 "Triumph" air defence system are S-300 mechanisms. As a result, several countries refused such SAMs because the declared characteristics did not correspond to the actual technical data. A similar situation, Roman Svitan believes, maybe with the Russian S-500 air defence systems:

They declared, of course, severe ranges, sometimes beyond the limits of the possible. How they will show themselves in battle will be clear shortly.

Roman Svitan

Roman Svitan

expert

What is known about the S-500 air defence system

Russia announced the first delivery of the newest S-500 Prometheus air defence systems to the troops.

The Russians attributed unique capabilities to these complexes. In particular, the target range is 500 or even 600 km.

It was reported that developing a complex with anti-missile defence capabilities allegedly began in the Russian Federation in 2002.

