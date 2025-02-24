The EU adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

The EU Council adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia on February 24, the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In particular, the sanctions affected 74 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet, which transport Russian oil in circumvention of previous sanctions.

And in addition, they ban the activities of 8 Russian media outlets in Europe.

The EU is also introducing a ban on transactions for credit or financial institutions established outside of Russia that use the "Financial Messaging System" (FMTS) of the Central Bank of Russia.

This was reported by the European Council itself.

They noted that 13 Russian banks were also disconnected from the SWIFT payment system.