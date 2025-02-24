The EU adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists
Category
World
Publication date

The EU adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

Council of the European Union
EU
Читати українською

The EU Council adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia on February 24, the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The EU Council adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, targeting 48 individuals and 35 organizations.
  • Sanctions include restrictions on 74 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet, 8 Russian media outlets in Europe, and a ban on transactions for credit and financial institutions using the Central Bank of Russia's SPFP.
  • 13 Russian banks were disconnected from the SWIFT payment system as part of the new sanctions, affecting their international financial transactions.

The EU adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia

In particular, the sanctions affected 74 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet, which transport Russian oil in circumvention of previous sanctions.

And in addition, they ban the activities of 8 Russian media outlets in Europe.

The EU is also introducing a ban on transactions for credit or financial institutions established outside of Russia that use the "Financial Messaging System" (FMTS) of the Central Bank of Russia.

This was reported by the European Council itself.

They noted that 13 Russian banks were also disconnected from the SWIFT payment system.

The Council agreed on a substantial list of 83 items, including 48 individuals and 35 organizations responsible for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU prepares new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
European Commission
Russian Shadow Fleet
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sanctions against Russia may be lifted. Panic is growing again in the EU
You can expect anything from Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjarto again threatens to block EU sanctions against Russia
Szijjarto
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain has imposed new sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists
Britain

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?