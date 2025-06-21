The General Staff reported on the successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine at the front

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders have repelled multiple attacks and inflicted significant losses on the Russian invaders across various directions on the front.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided detailed operational information on combat clashes and enemy activities on the front, showcasing the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian military.
- Enemy air strikes, artillery attacks, and ground offensives were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in areas such as North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Torets, and Pokrovsky directions.
Current situation on the front on June 21
Operational information as of 16:00 06/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and carried out 152 artillery attacks, including five from multiple rocket launchers.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor in the Kamyanka area and towards Krasny Pershy. The enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Komisarov.
In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the Golubivka area, and another clash near Zagryzove continues to this day.
In the Lymansky direction, 11 clashes occurred near the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, in the direction of Cherneschyna, Olhivka, Novy Mir, Karpivka. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Hryhorivka area, and one clash has not subsided to this day.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyny. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Torets direction, the invaders attacked seven times in the areas of Diliivka, Shcherbinivka, and towards Yablunivka. Three clashes are ongoing.
The enemy's high activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Twenty-nine times today, clashes of varying intensity began near the settlements of Mirne, Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, in the direction of the settlements of Shakhove, Novopavlivka, Alekseevka. Five battles are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Razine, Novoekonomichne, Sukhyi Yar.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor tried to advance four times in the areas of the settlements of Myrne, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian units in the Novoandreyevka and Kamyanske areas, in addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Lobkove and Stepnohirsk.
The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Hulyaipil and Prydniprovsky directions , but did launch an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske, Kherson region.
