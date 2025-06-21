The General Staff reported on the successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine at the front

Operational information as of 16:00 06/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and carried out 152 artillery attacks, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor in the Kamyanka area and towards Krasny Pershy. The enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Komisarov.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the Golubivka area, and another clash near Zagryzove continues to this day.

In the Lymansky direction, 11 clashes occurred near the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, in the direction of Cherneschyna, Olhivka, Novy Mir, Karpivka. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Hryhorivka area, and one clash has not subsided to this day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyny. One clash is still ongoing.