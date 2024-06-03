Ukrainian prosecutor's office starts investigation on humiliation of AFU POWs by Russian soldiers

What is known about the investigation

As noted by the prosecutor's office, ill-treatment, threats, imitation of shooting and psychological pressure were classified as violations of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code), which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

The prosecutor's office notes that the Russian military in the video violated the Geneva Conventions, which are supposed to guarantee humane treatment of prisoners of war.

Lubinets appealed to the UN and the ICRC regarding the scandalous video

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent official letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN to document the abuse.

Russia does not follow any rules of war and is absolutely not ashamed to demonstrate its cruel and inhumane actions, Lubinets noted. Share

In the video published on the network, four Ukrainian prisoners of war are being led in a convoy with blindfolds. Men are forced to sing "The Sacred War". They were kicked, causing one of the prisoners to fall. The soldier is threatened with death if he does not stand up, and then one of the occupiers shoots near his head. The video cuts out at this point.