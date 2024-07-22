According to the representatives of NEC "Ukrenergo", during July 23, blackout schedules in Ukraine will be applied throughout the day.
- The schedule of power outages for July 23 in Ukraine includes multiple rounds of shutdowns, with specific blackout zones mentioned for various regions.
- The head of NEC 'Ukrenergo' predicts a decrease in power outages in Ukraine for August, September, and October, as the volume of electricity generation increases.
- The completion of repairs at NPP power units and the replacement of spent nuclear fuel have already led to an improvement in the energy situation in Ukraine.
- The gradual reduction of the electricity generation deficit is expected to result in a more stable supply of electricity in the country.
- Factors such as the decrease in abnormal heat and the operational status of repaired power units are contributing to the overall improvement in the energy situation in Ukraine.
What is known about the schedule of blackouts in Ukraine during July 23
At the same time, the energy company DTEK noted that in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa region, Donetsk region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, there is a high probability of using light-gray blackout zones from 14:00 to 24:00.
What is known about the terms of improving the situation with light in Ukraine
According to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", starting from August and during September and October, the volume of power outages will significantly decrease in Ukraine.
He noted that the electricity generation deficit will be slightly smaller in August and will gradually decrease during September and October.
It is worth noting that the situation with blackouts in Ukraine has already improved, thanks to the completion of repairs at several power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
Those units, where spent nuclear fuel was replaced with new ones, became operational. Abnormal heat has also begun to subside in Ukraine.
