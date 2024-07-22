According to the representatives of NEC "Ukrenergo", during July 23, blackout schedules in Ukraine will be applied throughout the day.

What is known about the schedule of blackouts in Ukraine during July 23

From 14:00 to 24:00 oblenergo will apply three rounds of shutdowns. They will operate at other hours of the day two rounds of shutdowns, Ukrenergo noted. Share

At the same time, the energy company DTEK noted that in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa region, Donetsk region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, there is a high probability of using light-gray blackout zones from 14:00 to 24:00.

Energy

What is known about the terms of improving the situation with light in Ukraine

According to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", starting from August and during September and October, the volume of power outages will significantly decrease in Ukraine.

He noted that the electricity generation deficit will be slightly smaller in August and will gradually decrease during September and October.

It is worth noting that the situation with blackouts in Ukraine has already improved, thanks to the completion of repairs at several power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.