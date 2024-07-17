42 thousand Ukrainians consider missing since Russian invasion's beginning

Currently, 42,000 people are wanted in the Unified Register of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances.
- Since the registry's beginning, information has been entered on more than 51,000 people who were considered missing, but 42,000 people are currently being sought.
- The vast majority of persons about whom the information has already been established are former prisoners of war and defenders who were eventually identified.
- More than 90% of missing person cases are investigated by National Police investigators, but the problem lies in the lack of DNA samples from the Ministry of Defence's military.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs established the data of 7,000 people who were considered missing.
Dmytro Bogatyuk, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs's department for issues of persons missing under special circumstances, has informed about this.
According to Bogatyuk, the Ministry of Internal Affairs also has data on about 7,000 people for whom information has already been established.
Bogatyuk noted that the National Police's investigators investigate more than 90% of proceedings regarding the disappearance of persons.
He emphasized that it usually happens that a person is considered missing under special circumstances, and later his capture is confirmed.
The problem with finding missing persons is the lack of DNA samples
Separately, a Ministry of Internal Affairs representative pointed out the problem - the Ministry of Defence does not take DNA samples from military personnel sent to the combat zone.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs is the holder and ensures the work of the Unified Register of Persons Disappeared Under Special Circumstances.
