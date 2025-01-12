Explosion in Czech restaurant kills 6 people

Six people have been killed and eight others injured in an explosion at a restaurant in the northwestern Czech town of Most.

What is known about the explosion?

The explosion occurred late on the evening of January 11 due to a propane-butane cylinder. As a result, the restaurant building caught fire.

Among the injured was one guest with serious injuries who was rescued by firefighters from a bathroom where he had become locked.

1/ 🧵 Při zásahu v mostecké restauraci Kojot došlo k několika výbuchům propanbutanových lahví. V době příjezdu hasičů na místo události byl objekt zasažen požárem v plném rozsahu. Navzdory veškerému úsilí všech složek IZS měl požár tragické následky pro 6 lidí. pic.twitter.com/6hlllxIaFb — Jan Kocourek (@Jan_Kocourek) January 12, 2025

Thirty people were evacuated from the restaurant and neighboring buildings. According to eyewitnesses, the cause of the tragedy was a heater that had tipped over, which led to a fire.

The Czech Interior Ministry said the explosion was likely caused by a propane-butane heater located in the restaurant's front garden. About 20 guests were in the restaurant at the time of the explosion.

