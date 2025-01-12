Explosion in Czech restaurant kills 6 people

Six people have been killed and eight others injured in an explosion at a restaurant in the northwestern Czech town of Most.
What is known about the explosion?
The explosion occurred late on the evening of January 11 due to a propane-butane cylinder. As a result, the restaurant building caught fire.
Among the injured was one guest with serious injuries who was rescued by firefighters from a bathroom where he had become locked.
1/ 🧵 Při zásahu v mostecké restauraci Kojot došlo k několika výbuchům propanbutanových lahví. V době příjezdu hasičů na místo události byl objekt zasažen požárem v plném rozsahu. Navzdory veškerému úsilí všech složek IZS měl požár tragické následky pro 6 lidí. pic.twitter.com/6hlllxIaFb— Jan Kocourek (@Jan_Kocourek) January 12, 2025
Thirty people were evacuated from the restaurant and neighboring buildings. According to eyewitnesses, the cause of the tragedy was a heater that had tipped over, which led to a fire.
The Czech Interior Ministry said the explosion was likely caused by a propane-butane heater located in the restaurant's front garden. About 20 guests were in the restaurant at the time of the explosion.
What is known about the consequences of the New Year's Eve terrorist attack in New Orleans?
At least 15 people died on New Year's Eve in New Orleans due to the actions of a terrorist, and 30 were injured to varying degrees.
The killer, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, came to New Orleans from Texas. He was a supporter of ISIS.
Meanwhile, representatives of the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security are warning of the risk of a second wave of terrorist attacks in the country.
It is emphasized that the greatest danger is posed by attacks using vehicles, which are actively promoted by terrorist groups such as ISIS.
