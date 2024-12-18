Official Washington expects that the termination of the contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will be a powerful step towards ending the era of Europe's dependence on Russian energy resources.

Russia will lose another sphere of influence

Deputy Secretary of State Jeffrey Pyatt made a statement on this matter.

Journalists asked him to comment on the pressure on Ukraine to extend the contract for the transit of Russian gas.

According to Payette, it is important to realize that the pressure comes from only one or two countries, and "the signal from the European Commission is very clear."

Against this background, a State Department representative supported the decision of European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen.

As is known, the latter announced its refusal from Russian gas, as well as its intention to gradually eliminate dependence in the gas, nuclear, and all forms of dependence on Russian energy resources.

The key goal is to reach zero supplies from Russia by 2027.

Russia must lose another lever of influence over Ukraine

According to Payette, no one in the United States understands why it is necessary to prolong an agreement that has allowed Russia to exert influence over Ukraine for many years.

Energy trade, especially gas, has been the main vector of Russian influence on the Ukrainian economy since independence. For God's sake, who cares? Who could possibly be interested in continuing this relationship? Jeffrey Payette Deputy Head of the US Department of State

He believes that there is an understanding on the world stage of the need to abandon Russian energy resources.