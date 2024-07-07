It is necessary to attract external financing to Energoatom under state guarantees so that they close this debt.

"Energoatom" has debts

The government should enable Energoatom to obtain external financing on a revolving basis to pay off debts on the electricity market as soon as possible and ensure stable operation of the energy industry in winter.

Stanislav Ignatiev, an energy expert, stated this.

It is necessary to attract external financing to Energoatom under state guarantees so that they close this debt. This way will be the most effective, Ignatiev said. Share

According to him, another possible option for debt repayment could be the recapitalization of "Energoatom" from the state budget. However, the expert called this option less likely due to the need to direct funds primarily to the country's defence.

At the same time, he noted that the chain of debts in the electricity market currently amounts to UAH 61 billion and affects most participants in the electricity market. At the same time, about 26 billion hryvnias from this amount should be directed to repayment of debts owed to green energy companies.

It is necessary to finally close this vicious circle of debts in the electricity market, - concluded the expert. Share

On November 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the NSDC regarding measures to increase the stability of the energy system and its operation in the winter period, where the issue of debts was set as the top priority to be resolved by the Cabinet of Ministers within a month.

According to the chairman of the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Affairs, Andrii Gerus, Energoatom should use regulatory improvements in the Ukrainian electricity market to further reduce the debt by 0.5-1 billion UAH to the projected 17 billion UAH of debt at the end of the year.

The occupiers caused a blackout at the ZNPP

On November 14, Zaporizhia NPP was partially de-energized. The Russian army occupies it from the spring of 2022.

This was reported by the press service of "Energoatom" on Facebook.

There was a blackout at the sixth power unit of the ZNPP, as a result of which diesel generators and safety systems were started, which worked for 90 minutes. Share

At this time, the occupying management of the station was investigating the reasons for the power outage and deciding what to do with the consequences that their incompetent actions led to, the report says. Share

These data were confirmed by IAEA inspectors at the site of the temporarily occupied ZNPP.

Energoatom emphasized that due to the complete unprofessionalism of the Russian occupiers, the leading equipment is constantly degrading at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and the number of dangerous cases of its failure is increasing. The presence of nuclear workers at Europe's largest nuclear facility threatens nuclear and radiation safety.