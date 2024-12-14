I'm scared. Finland's prime minister says his country is "prepared for the worst"

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo suggests that his country could become a victim of an invasion by Russia, but it has prepared for even such a development.

Finnish authorities have assessed the risk of war breaking out on their territory

Journalists asked Petter Orpo if he was afraid that Finland would also have to go to war with Russia.

Yes, I'm afraid. I mean, let's leave out the word "fear," but many times my colleagues ask me about it abroad, and I say that we're not afraid, but we're prepared for the worst. Petteri Orpo Prime Minister of Finland

The politician drew attention to the fact that for the third year in a row, the aggressor country Russia has been waging an illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

However, as Orpo noted, this is a reason to help Kyiv and prepare for different scenarios, not to panic.

"We are intimidated, but we are not afraid, and the wise prepare. This is the lesson that Finland has learned from our history," the Prime Minister of Finland emphasized. Share

According to the politician, he is concerned not only about wars and conflicts in different parts of the world, but also about various influence operations that have been observed recently in the Baltic Sea.

