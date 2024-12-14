I'm scared. Finland's prime minister says his country is "prepared for the worst"
I'm scared. Finland's prime minister says his country is "prepared for the worst"

Finnish authorities have assessed the risk of war breaking out on their territory
Читати українською
Source:  Yle

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo suggests that his country could become a victim of an invasion by Russia, but it has prepared for even such a development.

Points of attention

  • Finland has prepared for the worst and is ready to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion.
  • The country's authorities are calling for help to Ukraine to stop Putin.
  • The Hungarian leader predicts radical changes in the world after the return of Donald Trump.

Finnish authorities have assessed the risk of war breaking out on their territory

Journalists asked Petter Orpo if he was afraid that Finland would also have to go to war with Russia.

Yes, I'm afraid. I mean, let's leave out the word "fear," but many times my colleagues ask me about it abroad, and I say that we're not afraid, but we're prepared for the worst.

Petteri Orpo

Petteri Orpo

Prime Minister of Finland

The politician drew attention to the fact that for the third year in a row, the aggressor country Russia has been waging an illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

However, as Orpo noted, this is a reason to help Kyiv and prepare for different scenarios, not to panic.

"We are intimidated, but we are not afraid, and the wise prepare. This is the lesson that Finland has learned from our history," the Prime Minister of Finland emphasized.

According to the politician, he is concerned not only about wars and conflicts in different parts of the world, but also about various influence operations that have been observed recently in the Baltic Sea.

Orban predicts large-scale changes on the world stage

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has predicted that radical changes will begin in the world after Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Putin's henchman decided to comment on his initiative for a Christmas truce between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as a large-scale prisoner exchange.

Orban claims that he and his team "did everything they could."

Reflecting on his initiative, Viktor Orban stated that "one side obviously rejected it, the other side accepted it."

It's Christmas, it was worth a try, and Hungary did it. I think Hungary did what a thousand-year-old European state should have done.

