I'm scared. Finland's prime minister says his country is "prepared for the worst"

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo suggests that his country could become a victim of an invasion by Russia, but it has prepared for even such a development.
Finnish authorities have assessed the risk of war breaking out on their territory
Journalists asked Petter Orpo if he was afraid that Finland would also have to go to war with Russia.
The politician drew attention to the fact that for the third year in a row, the aggressor country Russia has been waging an illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.
However, as Orpo noted, this is a reason to help Kyiv and prepare for different scenarios, not to panic.
According to the politician, he is concerned not only about wars and conflicts in different parts of the world, but also about various influence operations that have been observed recently in the Baltic Sea.
Orban predicts large-scale changes on the world stage
Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has predicted that radical changes will begin in the world after Donald Trump returns to the White House.
Putin's henchman decided to comment on his initiative for a Christmas truce between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as a large-scale prisoner exchange.
Orban claims that he and his team "did everything they could."
Reflecting on his initiative, Viktor Orban stated that "one side obviously rejected it, the other side accepted it."
