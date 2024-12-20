In the “Diya” application, most of the services were temporarily suspended due to updating state registers.

Which services have temporarily stopped working in "Diya"?

Technical work is carried out by the National Information Systems. The action does not store personal data, but only pulls information from registers, the application's press service noted. Share

"Action"

registration, amendments, closure of an individual entrepreneur;

extract from the Unified State Register;

LLC registration;

transition of LLC to a model charter;

construction services;

employee booking;

car re-registration;

online marriage;

records;

construction services;

registration of property ownership;

information sheet on the DRRP;

IDP loans;

assistance to a person with a disability since childhood and children with disabilities;

assistance to a person caring for a sick child;

assistance in case of adoption of a child;

child support for a single mother or father;

construction services;

isOselya;

report of damaged/destroyed property;

isRecovery;

isRecovery for business;

notification of repair work;

booking by certificate;

international register of losses;

marriage application;

extracts and reissuance of certificates from the DRACS.

"Specialists are already working to restore services to normal as soon as possible," the press service of "Diya" added. Share

What is known about simplifying the receipt of state aid through “Diya”?

According to the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, the department, together with Ukrainian banks, created "Diya.Karta" to facilitate the receipt of government payments.

Currently, owners of "Diya.Karta" can already make the first payments under the state program "eBook", which provides for receiving 908 UAH for the purchase of Ukrainian books.

It is also planned to transfer payments under the “eSupport” program to the card, including payments for 2021-2023.

Also, by the end of the month, you will be able to receive another social payment on your new card. The number of government programs with funds for targeted payments will increase.