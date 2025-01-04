On Budanov's birthday, the DIU attacked the Russian "RegionTransService" — sources

On January 4, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, celebrates his birthday. The DIU team congratulated its leader in a truly original way, implementing another successful cyber operation against the aggressor country Russia. This is reported by Online.UA, citing its sources in military intelligence.

DIU has inflicted another powerful cyberattack on Russia

According to anonymous sources, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out another cyberattack on the infrastructure services of the aggressor state.

This time, RegionTransService LLC was hit — a leading freight car maintenance company that, among other things, supports the activities of the Russian invaders at the front.

Photo: screenshot

GUR cyber fighters successfully destroyed all of the company's servers. Moreover, workstations were disabled and backups were erased.

Online.UA insiders point out that a total of 78 servers and 211 workstations were affected.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that RegionTransService LLC provides a full range of services at all stages of the car's life cycle: from accepting new cars at the manufacturing plant with their registration with Roszaliznytsia, fulfilling all maintenance regulations, and disposing of cars.

Photo: screenshot

In addition, it is indicated that this LLC is one of the key companies that ensures the activities of Russian Railways, and therefore the transportation of military cargo for conducting military operations against Ukraine.

Photo: screenshot

What will 2025 be like for Ukraine — Budanov's forecast

As the head of the DIU recently stated, he is now more optimistic about the new year than he was before 2024.

In addition, the intelligence chief added that Ukrainians can count on many "good events."

Last year, one of the journalists asked me what my expectations were for 2024. And I said then, quite honestly, that, unfortunately, 2024 would be very difficult. If we formulate the question in the same way about 2025, there is much more optimism. 2025 will definitely be better than this one. There are objective factors for this, and I hope that in 2025 we will see a lot of good events. Which, in the end, will bring us all what we are all waiting for. Kirill Budanov Head of DIU

Budanov also reminded that the outcome of Ukraine's struggle for freedom depends on each of us.