On Budanov's birthday, the DIU attacked the Russian "RegionTransService" — sources

On January 4, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, celebrates his birthday. The DIU team congratulated its leader in a truly original way, implementing another successful cyber operation against the aggressor country Russia. This is reported by Online.UA, citing its sources in military intelligence.
Points of attention
- DIU carried out a successful cyberattack on the Russian company RegionTransService.
- Cyber experts destroyed all of the company's servers.
- “RegionTransService” is a key link for the activities of Russian Railways and the transportation of military cargo for the Russian army.
DIU has inflicted another powerful cyberattack on Russia
According to anonymous sources, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out another cyberattack on the infrastructure services of the aggressor state.
This time, RegionTransService LLC was hit — a leading freight car maintenance company that, among other things, supports the activities of the Russian invaders at the front.
GUR cyber fighters successfully destroyed all of the company's servers. Moreover, workstations were disabled and backups were erased.
Online.UA insiders point out that a total of 78 servers and 211 workstations were affected.
What is important to understand is that RegionTransService LLC provides a full range of services at all stages of the car's life cycle: from accepting new cars at the manufacturing plant with their registration with Roszaliznytsia, fulfilling all maintenance regulations, and disposing of cars.
In addition, it is indicated that this LLC is one of the key companies that ensures the activities of Russian Railways, and therefore the transportation of military cargo for conducting military operations against Ukraine.
What will 2025 be like for Ukraine — Budanov's forecast
As the head of the DIU recently stated, he is now more optimistic about the new year than he was before 2024.
In addition, the intelligence chief added that Ukrainians can count on many "good events."
Budanov also reminded that the outcome of Ukraine's struggle for freedom depends on each of us.
