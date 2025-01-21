Putin called Xi Jinping — what they talked about

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which took place four days after the Chinese leader's conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump.

What did Putin and Xi Jinping talk about

According to Russian media, Xi Jinping declared his intention to "bring China-Russia relations to a new level in 2025 and confront external challenges and uncertainties."

Vladimir Putin, in turn, emphasized that cooperation between the two countries plays "an important stabilizing role in international relations."

"We coordinate our actions on key international platforms — the UN, the Security Council, the SCO, the G20 and APEC. Together we advocate for the creation of a more just multipolar world order and work to ensure indivisible security in the Eurasian space and throughout the world," Putin noted. Share

He also highlighted alleged achievements in the field of trade and economic cooperation, in particular:

Russia has become the leading supplier of natural gas and oil to China.

In the first 11 months of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 7%, exceeding 220 billion US dollars.

Putin set to discuss "Ukrainian conflict" with Trump

He stated this during a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

According to Putin, the goal of negotiations with the new US administration should be "not a short truce, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all peoples living in this region."

Of course, we welcome this mood and the elected President of the United States of America upon his inauguration. I would like to emphasize that we have never refused dialogue and have always been ready to maintain equal relations of cooperation with any American administration. Share

At the same time, he cynically noted the equal basis of dialogue, and also stated that the main thing is to eliminate "the main cause of the conflict in Ukraine."