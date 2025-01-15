Russia planned a large-scale air terror
Category
Politics
Publication date

Russia planned a large-scale air terror

Tusk warned about Russia's plans
Читати українською

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk officially warned that the aggressor country Russia is planning terrorist attacks not only against Poland, but also against airlines in different parts of the world.

Points of attention

  • Russia is resorting to new hybrid war scenarios against Ukraine's allies.
  • Find out the details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine on January 15.

Tusk warned about Russia's plans

The politician made a statement on this matter at a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw.

Donald Tusk recalled the meeting of leaders of states on security in the Baltic Sea, which took place on Tuesday in Finland, where they discussed, in particular, Russian acts of sabotage.

These acts of sabotage are versions of the war that Russia has declared on the whole world, not just Ukraine. They require joint action, and Poland plays a key role in countering acts of sabotage and diversion that have occurred not only on Polish territory.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

According to him, the latest data confirms that Russia is preparing acts of terror against airlines.

Russia was planning air terror — and not only against Poland, but also against airlines around the world, Tusk stressed.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 15 — what is known

The aggressor country attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, launching 117 air targets.

During the combined strike, the enemy used various types of missiles and drones:

  • 1 Iskander-M/KN ballistic missile (launched from Belgorod region);

  • 7 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from Tu-22M3 aircraft in the Tula region);

  • 4 Caliber cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

  • 27 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles (from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Volgograd region);

  • 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles (from aircraft in the Belgorod region);

  • 74 Shahed drones and simulator drones (launches from Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

Ukrainian air defense forces managed to shoot down:

  • 23 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles;

  • 3 Caliber cruise missiles;

  • 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

  • 47 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones. Another 27 targets did not reach the objects and were lost in location.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Crimea is not Russia. Iran officially changes its position
What is known about the new Russia-Iran agreement?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO accession. Can Ukraine make concessions?
Ukraine will not make concessions on NATO accession
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
100 days to end the war. What Trump's representative in Ukraine has planned
Trump's team has already realized the complexity of the situation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?