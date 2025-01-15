Russia planned a large-scale air terror

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk officially warned that the aggressor country Russia is planning terrorist attacks not only against Poland, but also against airlines in different parts of the world.

Tusk warned about Russia's plans

The politician made a statement on this matter at a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw.

Donald Tusk recalled the meeting of leaders of states on security in the Baltic Sea, which took place on Tuesday in Finland, where they discussed, in particular, Russian acts of sabotage.

These acts of sabotage are versions of the war that Russia has declared on the whole world, not just Ukraine. They require joint action, and Poland plays a key role in countering acts of sabotage and diversion that have occurred not only on Polish territory. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

According to him, the latest data confirms that Russia is preparing acts of terror against airlines.

Russia was planning air terror — and not only against Poland, but also against airlines around the world, Tusk stressed.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 15 — what is known

The aggressor country attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, launching 117 air targets.

During the combined strike, the enemy used various types of missiles and drones:

1 Iskander-M/KN ballistic missile (launched from Belgorod region);

7 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from Tu-22M3 aircraft in the Tula region);

4 Caliber cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

27 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles (from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Volgograd region);

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles (from aircraft in the Belgorod region);

74 Shahed drones and simulator drones (launches from Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

Ukrainian air defense forces managed to shoot down: