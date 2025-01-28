Russian losses in the war against Ukraine have already reached 833,000 soldiers

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 833,000 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,380 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9876 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,573 (+12) units;

artillery systems — 22,366 (+27) units;

MLRS — 1263 units;

air defense systems — 1050 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,399 (+72) units;

cruise missiles — 3,053 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,269 (+86) units;

special equipment — 3718 (+2) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 159 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 28 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 60 CABs. In addition, it carried out over five thousand attacks, including 87 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,411 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Six attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Pishchane, Kutkivka, Petropavlivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makeyevka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Zarichne, and Kolodyazi.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked seven times in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Stupochy, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliivka, and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 85 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Zelene Pole, Elizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bogdanivka, Baranivka, Promyn, Pokrovsk, Novoandreivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.