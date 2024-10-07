The EU found a way to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine

Representatives of the European Union are considering ways to circumvent Hungary's veto on financing aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than 6 billion euros and have already found one way.

The EU will be able to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine

According to Bloomberg interlocutors, the diplomatic unit of the EU — the European External Action Service — is considering the possibility of allowing EU member states to make voluntary contributions to the European Peace Fund.

In the future, this would allow funds to be directed to aid only by the decision of individual countries, without the unanimous support of all EU countries.

EU ambassadors will meet on October 8 to discuss the details of the plan, the sources said. However, it is currently unclear how much support he will receive, as many of the bloc's key decisions require unanimity.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán increasingly opposes the EU's efforts to provide aid to Ukraine. Budapest's intransigence over funding Ukraine has already sparked discussions among diplomats about how to circumvent the veto.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Peace Fund has approved seven aid packages totaling €3.5 billion, as well as €2 billion for ammunition supplies.

In June, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that his country would block 6.5 billion euros from the European Peace Fund for Ukraine until "discrimination against Hungarian commercial companies stops" in Ukraine. Budapest also demands that Kyiv allow Russian Lukoil to transit oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary. Share

The European Union wants to change the model of financing aid to Ukraine

According to journalists, already on October 9, the ambassadors of the European Union intend to reach a political agreement on the terms of providing aid to Ukraine for 50 billion euros using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a loan from the Group of Seven, within which official Brussels plans to provide up to 35 billion euros.