Ukraine received $4.8 billion from the United States within the framework of the PEACE project. The funds were directed to support the implementation of reforms, as well as the restoration of the country.

Ukraine received a new tranche of financial aid from the USA

Ukraine received 4.8 billion dollars from the World Bank within the framework of the PEACE project. This is the largest investment project in the history of the bank, launched to support our state in the implementation of reforms, social and educational spheres, the sphere of health care, agricultural producers, as well as reconstruction projects.

Denis Shmyhal

Denis Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has already received almost 50 billion dollars through the mechanism of the World Bank.

We are extremely grateful to the United States and development partners, who finance assistance within the framework of the PEACE project, — noted Denys Shmyhal.

What is known about the previous grant to Ukraine from the World Bank

On November 15, the United States provided Ukraine with $1.35 billion in non-refundable aid. According to the Ministry of Finance, the project is aimed at partial coverage of state budget expenditures, including the implementation of social and humanitarian programs not related to the defense sphere.

The grant agreement provides for the involvement of Ukraine in a tranche within the framework of the PEACE in Ukraine Project.

  • 1.35 billion US dollars — a grant from the United States of America;

  • 10.8 million euros — funds from the Trust Fund of many donors for co-financing the Second Loan Program for development policy in the field of economic recovery for Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thanks to the PEACE in Ukraine project, the Ministry of Finance has already attracted almost 28 billion US dollars and more than 1.4 billion euros of budget support.

