Ukraine to receive over 4,000 drones from Lithuania by the end of the week

Lithuania plans to transfer 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week. Their total cost is 5 million euros.

Ukraine will receive drones from Lithuania

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Dovile Šakaliene.

"I am proud to announce that this week Lithuania is sending 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros to Ukraine," said Šakaliene. Share

In addition, it is noted that the Lithuanian government has approved a new, faster procedure for transferring military assistance to accelerate support.

In addition, it is noted that the Lithuanian government has approved a new, faster procedure for transferring military assistance to accelerate support.

These changes will significantly reduce the time required for procedures, ensuring the rapid arrival of aid to Ukraine.

Lithuania will invest in the production of "Palyanytsia"

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following intergovernmental consultations with a delegation from Lithuania led by Prime Minister of that country Gintautas Paluckas.

We held intergovernmental consultations with our Lithuanian colleagues. The strategic partnership between Ukraine and Lithuania is extremely important for all of Europe, and today we have taken important steps to strengthen this partnership. We discussed key issues related to our further joint work. In particular, strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe. We highly appreciate Lithuania's comprehensive assistance. We thank Lithuania and all partners for their willingness to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry. In particular, Lithuania announced its readiness to invest in the production of the Palanytsia drone missile, which is part of our long-range program, - said Denys Shmyhal. Share

Among other issues on the agenda of the consultations, the Prime Minister named the reconstruction of our state.