Ukraine to receive over 4,000 drones from Lithuania by the end of the week

Lithuania plans to transfer 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week. Their total cost is 5 million euros.
Ukraine will receive drones from Lithuania
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Dovile Šakaliene.
I am proud to share that Lithuania is sending 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros to Ukraine this week.— Dovilė Šakalienė (@DSakaliene) January 12, 2025
In addition, during the last Government meeting, we approved a new faster procedure for transferring state assets. These changes will significantly reduce the time required for… pic.twitter.com/332p7A4Q6D
In addition, it is noted that the Lithuanian government has approved a new, faster procedure for transferring military assistance to accelerate support.
These changes will significantly reduce the time required for procedures, ensuring the rapid arrival of aid to Ukraine.
Lithuania will invest in the production of "Palyanytsia"
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following intergovernmental consultations with a delegation from Lithuania led by Prime Minister of that country Gintautas Paluckas.
Among other issues on the agenda of the consultations, the Prime Minister named the reconstruction of our state.
We are grateful for Lithuania's transfer of equipment from the decommissioned Ingalina NPP and Vilnius TPP. We look forward to further cooperation in this area.
