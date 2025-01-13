Ukraine to receive over 4,000 drones from Lithuania by the end of the week
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine to receive over 4,000 drones from Lithuania by the end of the week

Ukraine to receive over 4,000 drones from Lithuania by the end of the week
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Lithuania plans to transfer 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week. Their total cost is 5 million euros.

Points of attention

  • Lithuania will transfer 4,500 drones to Ukraine with a total value of 5 million euros.
  • New expedited procedures for the transfer of military assistance have been introduced to accelerate support for Ukraine.
  • The agreement on Lithuanian investment in the production of the Palanytsia drone missile is part of a program to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • The partnership between Ukraine and Lithuania is of strategic importance for all of Europe.
  • The meetings discussed also covered issues of rebuilding the Ukrainian state and cooperation in the energy sector.

Ukraine will receive drones from Lithuania

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Dovile Šakaliene.

"I am proud to announce that this week Lithuania is sending 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros to Ukraine," said Šakaliene.

In addition, it is noted that the Lithuanian government has approved a new, faster procedure for transferring military assistance to accelerate support.

These changes will significantly reduce the time required for procedures, ensuring the rapid arrival of aid to Ukraine.

Lithuania will invest in the production of "Palyanytsia"

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following intergovernmental consultations with a delegation from Lithuania led by Prime Minister of that country Gintautas Paluckas.

We held intergovernmental consultations with our Lithuanian colleagues. The strategic partnership between Ukraine and Lithuania is extremely important for all of Europe, and today we have taken important steps to strengthen this partnership. We discussed key issues related to our further joint work. In particular, strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe. We highly appreciate Lithuania's comprehensive assistance. We thank Lithuania and all partners for their willingness to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry. In particular, Lithuania announced its readiness to invest in the production of the Palanytsia drone missile, which is part of our long-range program, - said Denys Shmyhal.

Among other issues on the agenda of the consultations, the Prime Minister named the reconstruction of our state.

We are grateful for Lithuania's transfer of equipment from the decommissioned Ingalina NPP and Vilnius TPP. We look forward to further cooperation in this area.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones — the first tranche has been agreed
Rustem Umerov
Lithuania
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania reported good news for Ukraine against the background of the events in Syria
In Lithuania, they believe that Russia can be defeated

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?