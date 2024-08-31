Ukraine will receive about 30 Viking armored all-terrain vehicles from the Netherlands

The Netherlands will hand over 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked vehicles to Ukraine, the country's Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans announced.
Points of attention
- The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 armored all-terrain vehicles to bolster their defense against Russian aggression.
- This military aid from the Netherlands aids in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and security, playing a crucial role in keeping the Russian aggressor at bay.
- Ukraine will also receive 51 mobile radars from the Netherlands, designed to detect small drones and provide reliable air defense against drone attacks.
- The Viking Bandvagn S10 is an armored amphibious vehicle known for its efficiency in water and is being replaced with more modern versions by the Netherlands.
- The Netherlands' support for Ukraine reflects a strategic commitment to assist in the fight against the Russian aggressor and reinforce Ukraine's defense against external threats.
Ukraine will receive 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked vehicles from the Netherlands
The head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense emphasized that Ukraine "desperately needs our help in the fight against the Russian aggressor."
Oekraïne heeft onze hulp hard nodig in het gevecht tegen de Russische agressor.— Ruben Brekelmans (@DefensieMin) August 31, 2024
Nederland levert nu 28 Viking rupsvoertuigen. Het Korps Mariniers heeft hiervoor de Oekraïense militairen getraind.
Onze steun aan Oekraïne blijft doorgaan om Rusland op afstand te houden. pic.twitter.com/58jz5pvWAF
Viking Bandvagn S10 is an armored amphibious all-terrain vehicle that consists of two parts connected to each other. Cars weighing about 11 tons can move through water at the speed of a pedestrian.
Dozens of these all-terrain vehicles are in service in the Netherlands, and from 2021 they decided to replace them with more modern ones.
Breckelmans did not specify whether the first Viking Bandvagn S10s have arrived in Ukraine and whether additional machines are planned to be transferred. Previously, this military aid to Ukraine was not reported.
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with anti-drone radars
Ukraine will receive 51 mobile radars from the Netherlands
Brekelmans wrote about this on the social network H.
The website of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands states that the systems are capable of detecting small drones and distinguishing them from birds. A unique feature of radars is that they perform their work on a mobile platform.
Radars monitor the environment for the presence of drones, even at high speeds.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-