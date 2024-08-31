Ukraine will receive about 30 Viking armored all-terrain vehicles from the Netherlands

The Netherlands will hand over 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 tracked vehicles to Ukraine, the country's Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans announced.

The head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense emphasized that Ukraine "desperately needs our help in the fight against the Russian aggressor."

The Netherlands currently supplies 28 Viking crawlers. The Marine Corps has prepared the Ukrainian military for this. Our support for Ukraine continues to keep Russia at bay. Ruben Breckelmans Minister of Defense of the Netherlands

Viking Bandvagn S10 is an armored amphibious all-terrain vehicle that consists of two parts connected to each other. Cars weighing about 11 tons can move through water at the speed of a pedestrian.

Dozens of these all-terrain vehicles are in service in the Netherlands, and from 2021 they decided to replace them with more modern ones.

Breckelmans did not specify whether the first Viking Bandvagn S10s have arrived in Ukraine and whether additional machines are planned to be transferred. Previously, this military aid to Ukraine was not reported.

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with anti-drone radars

Ukraine will receive 51 mobile radars from the Netherlands

Russia is unscrupulously attacking with drones. Reliable air defense is vitally important. Therefore, we are purchasing 51 mobile radars for Ukraine. The supplier of these radars is the Dutch company Robin Radar Systems. This year they will be in Ukraine. Share

The website of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands states that the systems are capable of detecting small drones and distinguishing them from birds. A unique feature of radars is that they perform their work on a mobile platform.

Radars monitor the environment for the presence of drones, even at high speeds.