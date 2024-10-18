Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit the Russian city of Kazan on October 22-24. It is there that he intends to take part in the summit of leaders of the BRICS members.

Xi Jinping will hold talks with Putin again

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning officially announced the plans of the head of the People's Republic of China.

She claims that Xi Jinping intends to hold an in-depth exchange of views with the leaders of the BRICS countries.

The current situation on the world stage, practical cooperation within the framework of the organization, the development of BRICS mechanisms and important issues of common interest will be at the center of the parties' negotiations.

The Chinese diplomat also drew attention to the fact that the leader of the PRC is determined to actively improve cooperation with all BRICS member countries to strengthen the Global South and jointly promote peace and stability in the world.

What is important to understand is that on the sidelines of the summit, Xi Jinping will hold a series of bilateral meetings with his colleagues, in particular with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

China will try to destroy NATO and the UN

Western journalists draw attention to the fact that China is the driving force behind the creation of new international institutions.

Xi Jinping aims to destroy traditional organizations, primarily NATO and the UN.

At the BRICS summit in South Africa, China and Russia, together with other members, advocated exactly this and promoted the expansion of the alliance by including six more non-Western countries, Welt warns. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the liberal international order is in most cases considered by the non-democratic parts of the world as a legacy of the Second World War.