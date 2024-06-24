What is known about the victims and victims of the attacks in Dagestan

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 15 of the dead were policemen, four were civilians. Among the dead civilians is archpriest Mykola Kotelnikov, who was the abbot of the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God in Derbent.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, 16 people were injured: 13 policemen and 3 civilians, they were hospitalized.

The investigative committee also announced the "liquidation" of five people involved in the attack. According to Russian mass media, among the attackers were Osman and Adil, the two sons and nephew of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov.

What is known about the attacks in Dagestan

On June 23, a series of attacks on religious institutions took place in Dagestan. In Derbent, an Orthodox church and a synagogue were fired upon, in Makhachkala — a synagogue, a church and a DPS post. The shooting also took place on Abkhazia's border with the Russian Federation.

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Abdulkhakim Hajiyev stated that the special services of Ukraine and NATO are allegedly involved in armed attacks on the territory of Dagestan.

In particular, Hajiyev told propagandist Russian mass media that the armed attacks in Dagestan are allegedly a response to the successes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

The secret services of Ukraine and NATO countries may be behind this... Because we are developing success in the "SMO" on all fronts, and therefore, the situation must be shaken up within our country, — Hajiyev declares. Share

He was unexpectedly contradicted by the former head of "Roscosmos" Dmytro Rogozin, calling such statements "pink fog".