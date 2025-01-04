Drones attacked Russia's largest commercial seaport

On January 4, Ukraine, using strike drones, carried out an attack on the largest commercial seaport in Russia, Ust-Luga, in the Leningrad Region.

Russia's largest commercial seaport attacked by drones

As reported by the Russian opposition Telegram channel Astra, citing its insiders, most of the drones — but not all — were shot down over the Novatrans LLC terminal in the Ust-Luga commercial seaport.

According to preliminary data, windows in one of the buildings on the port territory were damaged.

The governor of the region previously announced that 4 UAVs had been destroyed, and also claimed that there were no casualties or damage.

What is important to understand is that the Ust-Luga sea trade port began operations with the opening of a coal terminal in December 2001.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have not yet commented on this attack in any way.

Photo: screenshot

Drone attack on Russia on January 4 — what else is known

On the morning of January 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that their air defense forces had destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones overnight, including over the Leningrad Region.

The governor of the region, Drozdenko, stated that a UAV was detected in the area of the Luga Bay of the Gulf of Finland.

"Air defense forces and means of the Russian Ministry of Defense were used to counter it. The drone was destroyed. There were no damages or casualties," he assured. Share

As local residents told opposition media, explosions also occurred in the town of Safonovo, in the Smolensk region.

A plant of the Russian defense-industrial complex could have been hit there.