Drones attacked Russia's largest commercial seaport

On January 4, Ukraine, using strike drones, carried out an attack on the largest commercial seaport in Russia, Ust-Luga, in the Leningrad Region.
Points of attention
- According to preliminary data, the drone attack damaged the windows of one of the buildings in the port.
- Ukraine has not yet commented in any way on this airstrike.
- Explosions were also heard in other regions, including the city of Safonovo in the Smolensk region, where a Russian defense industrial complex plant may have been hit.
Russia's largest commercial seaport attacked by drones
As reported by the Russian opposition Telegram channel Astra, citing its insiders, most of the drones — but not all — were shot down over the Novatrans LLC terminal in the Ust-Luga commercial seaport.
According to preliminary data, windows in one of the buildings on the port territory were damaged.
The governor of the region previously announced that 4 UAVs had been destroyed, and also claimed that there were no casualties or damage.
What is important to understand is that the Ust-Luga sea trade port began operations with the opening of a coal terminal in December 2001.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have not yet commented on this attack in any way.
Drone attack on Russia on January 4 — what else is known
On the morning of January 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that their air defense forces had destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones overnight, including over the Leningrad Region.
The governor of the region, Drozdenko, stated that a UAV was detected in the area of the Luga Bay of the Gulf of Finland.
As local residents told opposition media, explosions also occurred in the town of Safonovo, in the Smolensk region.
A plant of the Russian defense-industrial complex could have been hit there.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that their air defense allegedly destroyed 10 of the 16 drones over the Bryansk region, 3 over the Smolensk region, and one each over the Belgorod, Pskov, and Leningrad regions.
