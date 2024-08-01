In Nizhny Tagil of the Russian Federation, the entrance of a residential building collapsed — video

A part of a residential building collapsed in Nizhny Tagil. Previously, gas exploded in a house in the neighborhood.

What is known about the collapse of the house in Nizhny Tagil

According to the detailed information of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, not one, but two entrances collapsed. Currently, the number of victims is being determined.

The collapse of a five-story building in Nizhny Tagil occurred immediately after a gas explosion. According to preliminary data, none of the people who were in the building had time to leave their apartments.

Currently, it is known that three adults and one child were found from under the rubble of a destroyed house in Nizhny Tagil.

The rescue operation is complicated by the fact that there is a threat of the structures collapsing. There are at least two more people under the rubble, but this number may increase.

According to rosZMI, the preliminary cause of the explosion was an explosion of a gas-air mixture without further combustion.

Locals say that before the explosion, two unknown men in gas service uniforms were kicked out of a neighboring house 15 minutes before the explosion in Nizhny Tagil.

Before the explosion, two people were walking through the apartments of the neighboring building and, allegedly, were checking the gas equipment. Shortly before the explosion, one of them hit a gas pipe, after which the men fled. No official checks were planned for today, and the gas equipment in the houses was checked about a month ago, the locals say. Share

As of now, it is known that at least five people were injured.

Russia blows up its own houses

On May 12, in the Russian city of Belgorod, the entire entrance of a high-rise building collapsed as a result of the work of the air defense system. Shoigu confirmed that fragments of the rocket hit the building.

However, as noted by activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, the video shows how a house in Belgorod was probably blown up from the inside, although at first there was information about the work of the local air defense.

As you can see in the video, the explosion happened clearly on a timer.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) CPD Andriy Kovalenko did not rule out that it is quite similar to a provocation by Russia, or an informational provocation to inflate the situation, to justify further strikes on residential buildings in Ukrainian cities.

Also, in his opinion, it could be a domestic explosion, which Russian propaganda is now twisting into shelling a house in its own interests.

In addition, experts note that the detonation of a residential building in Belgorod, which coincided with the offensive of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region, is very beneficial for Russia.