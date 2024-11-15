In Russia, they want to fight childfree and childless people
In Russia, they want to fight childfree and childless people

Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

According to the journalists of The Telegraph, the criminal Russian authorities want to ban people without children from acting in films, advertisements and being faces in textbooks.

  • The Russian government is contemplating a law that would restrict childless individuals from acting in films, advertisements, and textbooks to address the country's low birth rate.
  • The proposed law includes heavy fines for individuals and organizations supporting the decision to remain childless, sparking outrage both in Russia and globally.
  • Government officials argue that without children, there would be no future for the country, prompting calls for an increase in the number of newborns.
  • The absurdity and severe restrictions on personal freedom imposed by the new law have sparked intense debate and criticism within Russian and international communities.
  • The demographic situation in Russia, with a declining birth rate over the years, has prompted the Kremlin to take drastic measures to encourage its citizens to have more children.

What are the reasons for banning childless Russians from acting in movies and commercials?

The Kremlin will soon ban childless families from appearing in films, advertisements and textbooks in order to encourage Russians to give birth to more children, the journalists of the publication emphasize.

It is noted that currently the population of the aggressor country is about 144 million people, which is 2.5% less than in the period after the collapse of the USSR in the early 90s of the last century

The article emphasizes that the birth rate in Russia is also at its lowest level in the last 25 years.

Without children, there would be no country, said Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian State Duma.

What is known about the new absurd law against childless people in Russia

It is noted that according to the new law, private individuals will be fined up to 3.2 thousand euros, and organizations — up to 40 thousand euros for spreading information and supporting the refusal to give birth and raise children.

