According to the journalists of The Telegraph, the criminal Russian authorities want to ban people without children from acting in films, advertisements and being faces in textbooks.
What are the reasons for banning childless Russians from acting in movies and commercials?
It is noted that currently the population of the aggressor country is about 144 million people, which is 2.5% less than in the period after the collapse of the USSR in the early 90s of the last century
The article emphasizes that the birth rate in Russia is also at its lowest level in the last 25 years.
What is known about the new absurd law against childless people in Russia
It is noted that according to the new law, private individuals will be fined up to 3.2 thousand euros, and organizations — up to 40 thousand euros for spreading information and supporting the refusal to give birth and raise children.
