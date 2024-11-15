According to the journalists of The Telegraph, the criminal Russian authorities want to ban people without children from acting in films, advertisements and being faces in textbooks.

What are the reasons for banning childless Russians from acting in movies and commercials?

The Kremlin will soon ban childless families from appearing in films, advertisements and textbooks in order to encourage Russians to give birth to more children, the journalists of the publication emphasize. Share

It is noted that currently the population of the aggressor country is about 144 million people, which is 2.5% less than in the period after the collapse of the USSR in the early 90s of the last century

The article emphasizes that the birth rate in Russia is also at its lowest level in the last 25 years.

Without children, there would be no country, said Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian State Duma. Share

What is known about the new absurd law against childless people in Russia

It is noted that according to the new law, private individuals will be fined up to 3.2 thousand euros, and organizations — up to 40 thousand euros for spreading information and supporting the refusal to give birth and raise children.