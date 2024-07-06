NATO announces large-scale support package for Ukraine

On Friday, July 5, 2024, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previewed next week's Washington summit, stressing that supporting Ukraine will be NATO's "most urgent task."
- The NATO Secretary General emphasized that supporting Ukraine is crucial at the next summit.
- NATO plans to coordinate Ukraine with coordination and provide Ukraine with most of the international security assistance.
- At the summit, commitments to strengthen transatlantic defence-industrial cooperation and protection against ballistic missiles will be approved.
- The third important topic of the summit will be global partnership, within the framework of which leaders from the countries of the Indo-Pacific region have been invited.
- The convergence of authoritarian actors emphasizes the importance of close cooperation between NATO and other countries to ensure international security.
He added that the Allies would agree to a financial pledge for Ukraine and that he also expected more immediate military support for Ukraine, more bilateral security agreements, and work towards enhanced military interoperability.
The Secretary-General noted that all these elements "make up a bridge to NATO membership and a powerful package for Ukraine at the summit," adding: "Ukraine is moving closer to NATO."
What is planned at the next Peace Summit
At the summit, Allies must agree to a commitment to strengthen transatlantic defense-industrial cooperation to increase production. He added that NATO would boost defence against ballistic missiles with the help of the new Aegis Ashore base in Poland. He welcomed that 23 members of the Alliance now spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence.
The third topic of the Summit will be global partnership. The Secretary-General invited the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea to the summit to further deepen cooperation, particularly regarding support for Ukraine, cyber, and new technologies.
