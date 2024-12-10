Orban held a meeting with Trump — the first details
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with newly elected US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Elon Musk was also present at the meeting.

  • Orbán met with Trump and Elon Musk at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where they discussed important issues.
  • The Prime Minister of Hungary is a pro-Russian politician and is known for his controversial statements regarding Ukraine and EU aid.
  • Trump consults with Orban and brought up the situation in Ukraine during phone conversations after November 5.
  • The Hungarian leader plans to resume his "peacekeeping mission" and make new visits, possibly delivering messages to Trump, Zelensky, Xi Jinping and Putin.

What is known about the meeting between Orban and Trump

According to Orban, the meeting was attended by Elon Musk, whom Trump plans to appoint co-head of the new government department, and Mike Waltz, a candidate for the post of national security adviser.

USA today. The future has begun, Orban said.

Orban also added that the day at Mar-a-Lago was spent in the company of Trump, Musk and Volz, but did not reveal the details of the discussions.

It is worth noting that Trump himself has not yet commented on this meeting in public.

Trump regularly consults with Orbán

What is important to understand is that the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is a pro-Russian politician who has never hidden it.

He often makes scandalous and false statements about Ukraine, and also blocks aid for it in the European Union.

According to anonymous sources, after November 5, Trump held several phone conversations with Orban, during which he paid a lot of attention to the situation in Ukraine.

In addition, the mass media learned that the leader of Hungary intends to resume his "peacekeeping mission", preparing to make new visits.

The details remain unclear, although interlocutors speculate that Orbán will try to convey a message to Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

