Orbán threatens to promise a long-term EU budget. What is the reason?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is threatening to veto the next long-term European Union budget unless his country unblocks funds that have been frozen due to rule of law and corruption concerns.

Orban threatens the EU again

It is about the seven-year EU budget from 2028, which will require unanimity among all members of the political bloc at a time when Orbán already has a track record of delaying joint decisions.

Hungary will undoubtedly receive these funds. The funds that we don't get in 2025 and 2026, we will have to get in 2027 and 2028, because if we don't, the EU won't have a budget, because I won't accept that, he said in an interview the state radio of Hungary. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Bloomberg adds that, according to financial experts, about 20 billion euros (about 21.1 billion dollars), which the EU is currently holding due to the conflict with Hungary, is one of the serious challenges for the country's economy.

Last week, rating agency Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on Hungary's debt rating from "stable" to "negative". This decision is explained by the deteriorating prospects for the Hungarian government in resolving the dispute with the EU.

Hungary has strained relations with the EU

In recent years, against the background of the full-scale war in Ukraine, disputes between Hungary and the European Union have intensified, especially on political and financial issues.

One of the main topics of the conflict was the package of financial assistance within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros to support Ukraine in the period 2024-2027.

Hungary has blocked the approval of this package, demanding the unfreezing of 30 billion euros that the EU is withholding due to criticism of the country's rule of law and corruption situation.

However, earlier the European Commission decided to remove the blocking of 10 billion euros in order to obtain Hungarian consent for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU.