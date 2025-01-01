The criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with drones on New Year's Eve, as a result of which it became known about the death of leading Ukrainian neurobiologist Igor Zyma and his wife.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's attack on Kyiv on New Year's Eve and the circumstances of the death of a leading scientist and his wife?

The death of Igor Zyma and his wife due to the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kyiv on New Year's Eve was reported by the wife of the first secretary at the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Kenya, Daria Tretyakova-Dushechkina.

During the repelling of the drone attack that the Russian occupiers launched on the Ukrainian capital, some of the debris fell in the Pechersk district. A number of fires were recorded in Kyiv, and even the roof of the National Bank building was damaged.

In addition, a residential building was hit.

Initially, information appeared about one dead person — a woman, and seven more people were injured.

During the clearing of the rubble, the body of another person was found in the evening.

On 01/01/25, in the first drone attack on Kyiv 2025, our friend, an outstanding person, Doctor of Sciences Igor Zima died along with his entire family: together with his wife and cat. Just at home. In bed, — noted Daria Tretyakova-Dushechkina. Share

According to her, if she and her husband were in Kyiv for New Year's, they would probably be visiting the scientist and his family.

What is known about Igor Zima?

Igor Zyma was a famous Ukrainian scientist, Doctor of Biological Sciences, neurobiologist, and taught at the Institute of Biology and Medicine of the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

His scientific career spanned over 40 years.

He was also the team leader for the Integrative EEG service, a unique comprehensive brain study.

He led a group of scientists engaged in research in the field of neuro- and psychophysiology.