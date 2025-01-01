The criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with drones on New Year's Eve, as a result of which it became known about the death of leading Ukrainian neurobiologist Igor Zyma and his wife.
Points of attention
- Igor Zyma, a prominent Ukrainian neurobiologist with over 40 years of scientific experience, and his wife tragically lost their lives in a Russian attack on Kyiv.
- The attack led to fires and casualties in Kyiv, causing a great loss not only to Ukraine but also to the global scientific community.
- The death of Igor Zyma highlights the devastating consequences of the conflict and the impact on innocent lives and valuable contributions to science.
- Igor Zyma's significant research in neuro- and psychophysiology has left a lasting legacy in the Ukrainian scientific world, marking a great loss for the field.
- The world mourns the loss of Igor Zyma and his wife, emphasizing the need for peace and unity in the face of such tragic events.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's attack on Kyiv on New Year's Eve and the circumstances of the death of a leading scientist and his wife?
The death of Igor Zyma and his wife due to the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kyiv on New Year's Eve was reported by the wife of the first secretary at the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Kenya, Daria Tretyakova-Dushechkina.
During the repelling of the drone attack that the Russian occupiers launched on the Ukrainian capital, some of the debris fell in the Pechersk district. A number of fires were recorded in Kyiv, and even the roof of the National Bank building was damaged.
In addition, a residential building was hit.
Initially, information appeared about one dead person — a woman, and seven more people were injured.
During the clearing of the rubble, the body of another person was found in the evening.
According to her, if she and her husband were in Kyiv for New Year's, they would probably be visiting the scientist and his family.
What is known about Igor Zima?
Igor Zyma was a famous Ukrainian scientist, Doctor of Biological Sciences, neurobiologist, and taught at the Institute of Biology and Medicine of the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.
His scientific career spanned over 40 years.
He was also the team leader for the Integrative EEG service, a unique comprehensive brain study.
He led a group of scientists engaged in research in the field of neuro- and psychophysiology.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-