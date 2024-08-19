Putin was cynical about negotiations with Ukraine
Putin was cynical about negotiations with Ukraine

Yuri Ushakov
Source:  online.ua

According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, the aggressor country is currently refusing any possible negotiations with Ukraine regarding the end of the unleashed criminal war.

  • Putin's refusal to negotiate with Ukraine reflects a cynical approach towards ending the war, leading to an escalation of hostilities and humanitarian crisis.
  • The Russian army's brutal tactics and crimes on Ukrainian territory have sparked accusations and calls for peace on fair terms from the Ukrainian leadership.
  • The continuation of the offensive operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces highlights the atrocities committed by Russian invaders, causing widespread destruction and displacement of civilians.
  • The adviser to the head of the President's Office in Ukraine condemns the 'Gerasimov doctrine' and exposes the brutal reality of Russian warfare, emphasizing the urgent need to end the conflict.
  • The situation underscores the grim consequences of the war, with infrastructure destruction, looting, and human rights abuses creating a dire humanitarian situation in the region.

At this stage, taking into account this adventure, we will not talk. ... At the moment, of course, it would be completely inappropriate to enter into any negotiation process, - said Ushakov.

He also failed to name the approximate terms of the probable negotiations with Ukraine, saying that the situation will depend on the development of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

What they say in Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, addressed the Russians against the background of the continuation of the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

Every war is terrible, and a Russian-style war is ugly. Without pity for one's own and others, when destruction is preferred over capture. The deserts burned by Russian bombs on our land will heal for tens of years. Some cities cannot be restored. Rocket and bomb attacks on hospitals, rape of people regardless of gender and age, abduction of children, shooting of prisoners and their own defectors - the real "Gerasimov doctrine" turned crimes into tactics of combat operations, Podolyak emphasized.

According to him, now the criminal army of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is forced to fight on its own territory.

Russian invaders are shelling and storming their own cities, putting many Russians at risk.

Podolyak emphasized that currently the aviation of the aggressor country is destroying the infrastructure of the Kursk region with heavy aerial bombs, forcing tens of thousands of Russians to leave their homes.

Russian soldiers are looting shops and civilian houses of their neighbors.

Russians, who are used to seeing the war as a television show, now see it up close, with their own eyes. It will no longer work to turn away: we will not allow it. If you don't want to see war, you have to end the war by forcing your "leadership" to make peace on fair terms. But is this possible in a country where informal slavery is synonymous with the real "Russian world", Podolyak emphasized.

