According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, the aggressor country is currently refusing any possible negotiations with Ukraine regarding the end of the unleashed criminal war.

Putin cynically refused to negotiate with Ukraine

At this stage, taking into account this adventure, we will not talk. ... At the moment, of course, it would be completely inappropriate to enter into any negotiation process, - said Ushakov. Share

He also failed to name the approximate terms of the probable negotiations with Ukraine, saying that the situation will depend on the development of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

What they say in Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, addressed the Russians against the background of the continuation of the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

Every war is terrible, and a Russian-style war is ugly. Without pity for one's own and others, when destruction is preferred over capture. The deserts burned by Russian bombs on our land will heal for tens of years. Some cities cannot be restored. Rocket and bomb attacks on hospitals, rape of people regardless of gender and age, abduction of children, shooting of prisoners and their own defectors - the real "Gerasimov doctrine" turned crimes into tactics of combat operations, Podolyak emphasized. Share

According to him, now the criminal army of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is forced to fight on its own territory.

Russian invaders are shelling and storming their own cities, putting many Russians at risk.

Podolyak emphasized that currently the aviation of the aggressor country is destroying the infrastructure of the Kursk region with heavy aerial bombs, forcing tens of thousands of Russians to leave their homes.

Russian soldiers are looting shops and civilian houses of their neighbors.