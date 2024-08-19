According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, the aggressor country is currently refusing any possible negotiations with Ukraine regarding the end of the unleashed criminal war.
Putin cynically refused to negotiate with Ukraine
He also failed to name the approximate terms of the probable negotiations with Ukraine, saying that the situation will depend on the development of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
What they say in Ukraine
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, addressed the Russians against the background of the continuation of the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.
According to him, now the criminal army of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is forced to fight on its own territory.
Russian invaders are shelling and storming their own cities, putting many Russians at risk.
Podolyak emphasized that currently the aviation of the aggressor country is destroying the infrastructure of the Kursk region with heavy aerial bombs, forcing tens of thousands of Russians to leave their homes.
Russian soldiers are looting shops and civilian houses of their neighbors.
