Russia deepens cooperation with Iraq by promoting propaganda on Telegram

Iraq has expressed interest in developing bilateral relations with Russia, while the Kremlin is actively using the propaganda Telegram channel Rybar to promote its interests and increase its influence in the region.
Points of attention
- Russia is using a propaganda Telegram channel to deepen cooperation with Iraq.
- Iraq has expressed interest in developing bilateral relations with Russia.
- The Kremlin is actively interested in strengthening its influence in the region and possibly replacing US interests.
- The United States plans to withdraw its troops from Iraq by September 2025, while maintaining a security partnership.
- Iraq is considered a strategic partner for the Russian Federation in the areas of trade, infrastructure, and defense.
What is known about the deepening of cooperation between Russia and Iraq?
According to Rybar, on January 25, the channel's team, including its founder Mykhailo Zvinchuk, visited Iraq.
During the visit, they held meetings with senior officials, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani. The Iraqi side expressed its readiness to expand trade with Russia and attract foreign investment, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.
In addition, Rybar called on Russian companies, media, bloggers, and investors to more actively explore opportunities for cooperation with Iraq.
According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia is seeking to expand its influence in Iraq amid a possible reduction in the US military presence in the region. The Kremlin sees this as a strategic opportunity to displace Washington and strengthen its security position.
In addition, the recent fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has likely forced Moscow to reconsider its foreign policy in the Middle East. In this context, Iraq is seen as a promising partner in the areas of trade, infrastructure, and defense.
The United States will withdraw its forces from Iraq
As the US State Department notes, the final completion of the mission is planned within the next 12 months, but no later than September 2025.
However, the actual scale of the troop withdrawal is currently unknown.
In addition, it is emphasized that a transition to a bilateral security partnership is planned in order to support Iraqi forces and maintain pressure on ISIS.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-