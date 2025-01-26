Iraq has expressed interest in developing bilateral relations with Russia, while the Kremlin is actively using the propaganda Telegram channel Rybar to promote its interests and increase its influence in the region.

What is known about the deepening of cooperation between Russia and Iraq?

According to Rybar, on January 25, the channel's team, including its founder Mykhailo Zvinchuk, visited Iraq.

During the visit, they held meetings with senior officials, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani. The Iraqi side expressed its readiness to expand trade with Russia and attract foreign investment, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.

In addition, Rybar called on Russian companies, media, bloggers, and investors to more actively explore opportunities for cooperation with Iraq.

This is not the Kremlin's first initiative in this direction: back in August 2024, Rybar representatives met with Iraqi officials, demonstrating interest in strengthening cooperation between the countries. Share

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia is seeking to expand its influence in Iraq amid a possible reduction in the US military presence in the region. The Kremlin sees this as a strategic opportunity to displace Washington and strengthen its security position.

In addition, the recent fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has likely forced Moscow to reconsider its foreign policy in the Middle East. In this context, Iraq is seen as a promising partner in the areas of trade, infrastructure, and defense.

The United States will withdraw its forces from Iraq

As the US State Department notes, the final completion of the mission is planned within the next 12 months, but no later than September 2025.

However, the actual scale of the troop withdrawal is currently unknown.

In addition, it is emphasized that a transition to a bilateral security partnership is planned in order to support Iraqi forces and maintain pressure on ISIS.