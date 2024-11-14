Last year, the Russian film studio "Mosfilm" sent more than 30 tanks and dozens of other equipment, which it previously used as props, to the war against Ukraine.

The shortage of equipment and weapons is worsening in the Russian army

The general director of the Mosfilm film studio, Karen Shakhnazarov, shared the unexpected data during a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Shakhnazarov, he and his team handed over 8 million in charitable aid during 2024, in particular, 6 million rubles were allocated for the terror of peaceful Ukrainians.

By the way, in 2023, we handed over to the Armed Forces 28 T-55 tanks, 8 PT-76 tanks, 6 BMP and 8 tractors, which were stored in our military-technical base. I found out that there were needs, I contacted the Ministry of Defense — they took away these cars, — he declared. Share

According to Karen Shakhnazarov, he found out that there were needs in the Russian army and contacted the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and these cars were taken away.

Against this background, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said that he was proud of "Mosfilm".

What is important to understand is that on the "Mosfilm" portal, in the "Military equipment" section, it is indicated that, in total, the film studio has more than 190 units of armored vehicles at its disposal.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army as of November 13, 2024

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,770 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,300 (+24) units,

armored combat vehicles — 18,896 (+49) units,

artillery systems — 20,408 (+56) units,

RSZV — 1,249 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 996 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,798 (+61) units,

cruise missiles — 2,636 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,966 (+96) units,

special equipment — 3,629 (+3) units.