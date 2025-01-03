Russian occupiers shelled the north of Donetsk region on a large scale — five wounded

Five people were injured in the shelling of the northern Donetsk region on January 3, including a two-year-old boy.

Russian occupiers launched large-scale shelling of the north of Donetsk region

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

He noted that the wounded in Sloviansk are in hospital, the boy's mother is in serious condition. A 70-year-old woman wounded in Siversk has also been taken to the Sloviansk hospital.

According to Filashkin, 14 private houses were damaged by this shelling today.

The Russians won't stop hitting civilians! Be responsible — evacuate.

Russia shelled Mykolaivka in Donetsk region: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

2 people were killed and 5 were injured as a result of shelling of Mykolaivka. One of the shells hit a five-story building, and 4 other nearby buildings received varying degrees of damage.

He noted that authorities, police, rescuers, and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene.