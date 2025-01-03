Russian occupiers shelled the north of Donetsk region on a large scale — five wounded

Five people were injured in the shelling of the northern Donetsk region on January 3, including a two-year-old boy.
Russian occupiers launched large-scale shelling of the north of Donetsk region
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
He noted that the wounded in Sloviansk are in hospital, the boy's mother is in serious condition. A 70-year-old woman wounded in Siversk has also been taken to the Sloviansk hospital.
According to Filashkin, 14 private houses were damaged by this shelling today.
The Russians won't stop hitting civilians! Be responsible — evacuate.
Russia shelled Mykolaivka in Donetsk region: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.
He noted that authorities, police, rescuers, and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene.
