Russian occupiers shelled the north of Donetsk region on a large scale — five wounded
Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region
Five people were injured in the shelling of the northern Donetsk region on January 3, including a two-year-old boy.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers conducted large-scale shelling in the north of Donetsk region, resulting in five people, including a two-year-old boy, being injured.
  • Law enforcement and rescue services are actively providing assistance to the injured and investigating the circumstances surrounding the shelling.
  • Civilian settlements in the north of Donetsk region remain under threat from continued shelling by Russian forces, causing severe damage to properties and endangering lives.
  • The head of the Donetsk Regional Administration reported on the shelling and provided updates on the casualties and damages inflicted, urging for responsible evacuation measures to be taken.
  • The incident highlights the ongoing conflict and violence in the region, emphasizing the need for international attention and intervention to address the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Russian occupiers launched large-scale shelling of the north of Donetsk region

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

5 people injured in shelling of northern Donetsk region. In Sloviansk, Russians wounded four people, including a 2-year-old boy… 1 more person injured in Siversk.

He noted that the wounded in Sloviansk are in hospital, the boy's mother is in serious condition. A 70-year-old woman wounded in Siversk has also been taken to the Sloviansk hospital.

According to Filashkin, 14 private houses were damaged by this shelling today.

The Russians won't stop hitting civilians! Be responsible — evacuate.

Russia shelled Mykolaivka in Donetsk region: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

2 people were killed and 5 were injured as a result of shelling of Mykolaivka. One of the shells hit a five-story building, and 4 other nearby buildings received varying degrees of damage.

He noted that authorities, police, rescuers, and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
