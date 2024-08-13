Russian soldiers in Ukraine are forced to drink water from puddles — British intelligence
Russian soldiers in Ukraine are forced to drink water from puddles — British intelligence

According to intelligence information of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, there is an acute shortage of drinking water in the ranks of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

What is known about the shortage of drinking water in the Russian occupiers of Ukraine

Damage caused by Russian strikes on utility infrastructure is now almost certain to cut water supplies. Any problems with water supply will be exacerbated by a period of above-average temperatures in the region, the British Ministry of Defense intelligence report emphasizes.

It is noted that on July 23, one of the Russian media bloggers stated that the daily drinking water rate for each soldier of the occupation army of the Russian Federation was limited to one liter.

This is equivalent to a quarter of the minimum recommended water requirement for working in high temperature conditions.

How the lack of drinking water will affect the actions of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine

It is emphasized that pilots of the occupation army of the Russian Federation had to turn to local residents in the occupied Ukrainian territories with a request to provide water.

At the same time, the Russian military commander appealed to Russian water supply companies to supply additional water to Russian military bases in Rostov, Voronezh and Crimea.

British intelligence also notes that acute drinking water shortages have forced some Russian military units to improvise filtration efforts, using standing puddles for their daily water needs.

Due to this, the number of infectious diseases that spread among the Russian invaders increased in the ranks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The lack of water, which leads to dehydration and increased risk of infection, will surely affect morale and efficiency, - conclude representatives of the British Ministry of Defense intelligence.

