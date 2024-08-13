According to intelligence information of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, there is an acute shortage of drinking water in the ranks of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
What is known about the shortage of drinking water in the Russian occupiers of Ukraine
It is noted that on July 23, one of the Russian media bloggers stated that the daily drinking water rate for each soldier of the occupation army of the Russian Federation was limited to one liter.
This is equivalent to a quarter of the minimum recommended water requirement for working in high temperature conditions.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 August 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 13, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Bs1ytlZr0C#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/NlXLXajwwu
How the lack of drinking water will affect the actions of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine
It is emphasized that pilots of the occupation army of the Russian Federation had to turn to local residents in the occupied Ukrainian territories with a request to provide water.
At the same time, the Russian military commander appealed to Russian water supply companies to supply additional water to Russian military bases in Rostov, Voronezh and Crimea.
British intelligence also notes that acute drinking water shortages have forced some Russian military units to improvise filtration efforts, using standing puddles for their daily water needs.
Due to this, the number of infectious diseases that spread among the Russian invaders increased in the ranks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
