The Russians announced the evacuation of another district in Kurshchyna
Source:  online.ua

Evacuation for local residents was also implemented in the Velikosoldat district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Federation announced the evacuation of the Velikosoldat district of the Kursk region.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the military operation in Kurshchyna.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently conducting a special operation in the Kursk region, mainly in the Kursk region.
  • Ukrainian defenders keep under control about 1,000 square kilometers of the territory of the Kursk region of Russia.

Evacuation is being expanded in the Kursk region

Volodymyr Zaitsev, the head of the district, wrote about the evacuation in the Velikosoldat district of Kursk region.

There was no evacuation in our area until today. Everyone left independently, no one interfered. Today we are collecting data on who still needs evacuation. As of yesterday, there were no applications, although I understand that there are many people left."

According to the population census for 2021, 10,599 people live in the Velikosoldat district.

It is worth noting that this district borders Suzhansky, where hostilities are currently ongoing.

Zelensky officially confirmed the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

On August 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a military operation on the territory of Kursk Oblast.

According to the president, a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief Staff was held. During the meeting, the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, was heard regarding the conduct of a special operation by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.

We are grateful to all soldiers and commanders for their steadfastness and decisive actions. Among other things, the Minister of Internal Affairs, other government officials, and the Security Service of Ukraine were instructed to prepare a humanitarian plan for the territory of the operation.

Also during the Stavka, head Oleksandr Syrskyi said that under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is about 1,000 square kilometers of the Kursk region of Russia.

According to him, groups of Ukrainian defenders continue to fulfill their tasks. Battles are taking place on almost the entire front. At the same time, the situation on the battlefield is under the control of the Armed Forces.

