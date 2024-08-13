The Russians announced the evacuation of another district in Kurshchyna

Evacuation for local residents was also implemented in the Velikosoldat district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Evacuation is being expanded in the Kursk region
Volodymyr Zaitsev, the head of the district, wrote about the evacuation in the Velikosoldat district of Kursk region.
According to the population census for 2021, 10,599 people live in the Velikosoldat district.
It is worth noting that this district borders Suzhansky, where hostilities are currently ongoing.
Zelensky officially confirmed the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
On August 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a military operation on the territory of Kursk Oblast.
According to the president, a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief Staff was held. During the meeting, the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, was heard regarding the conduct of a special operation by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.
Also during the Stavka, head Oleksandr Syrskyi said that under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is about 1,000 square kilometers of the Kursk region of Russia.
According to him, groups of Ukrainian defenders continue to fulfill their tasks. Battles are taking place on almost the entire front. At the same time, the situation on the battlefield is under the control of the Armed Forces.
