The massive drone attack of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the night of September 18 against the arsenal in Toropets has every chance of becoming a record and going down in history.

"Bavovna" in Toropets has become a record scale

According to official and unofficial sources, on the night of September 18, 2024, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked an ammunition depot near the Russian city of Toropets in the Tver region.

We are talking about the 107th arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, at the facilities of which, according to preliminary data, up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition of various types, in particular anti-aircraft missiles, were stored, and it is possible that this is the largest warehouse of BC in the geographically "European" part of Russia.

Local Russian authorities said that "nothing happened and it was just falling debris." But such "falling of debris" shattered windows in houses within a radius of up to 5 kilometers from the warehouse itself.

The Volcanodiscovery resource does confirm the data that the "cotton" on the mentioned object was so powerful that it literally caused an earthquake. The explosions at the 107th GRAU arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation caused a local earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale. The tremors began at 4:29 a.m. (Moscow time) on September 18, 2024, with the epicenter 13 kilometers north of Toropets. Share

This fact itself shows the scale of losses for the enemy from this successful attack of the Defense Forces of Ukraine much better than even the spectacular photos and videos of the explosions at this warehouse. Because such a "seismic" effect could only arise from the simultaneous detonation of several thousand tons of ammunition.

The declared 30,000 tons of various munitions at the detonated 107th arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry's GRAU is 30 kilotons (and a kiloton in TNT equivalent is precisely the measure by which the power of nuclear warheads is measured).

There have already been claims in various publications that KN-23 and 9М723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander OTRK were allegedly placed at this arsenal in Toropka. Experts can neither confirm nor deny such data, but instead offer to pay attention to this aspect.

This detonated arsenal was clearly important for fueling the racist group that opposes the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna. Therefore, the result of this attack should be sought precisely from this point of view — that is, in limiting the capabilities of the Russian military, which is trying to counter the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. Share

At the same time, we have a certain interesting historical moment - apparently, a good moment with the detonation of an important ammunition depot of the enemy during a strategically important campaign, as happened with the 107th arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Toropka, rarely happened.

We should also pay attention to the logistics scheme by which ammunition from this warehouse was delivered to its "users": part of the route runs through Belarus. Share

The destruction of the missile arsenal in Toropka will have great consequences for Russia

There should be much more strikes, such as the drone attack on the missile arsenal and BC in Toropka, Tver region of the Russian Federation, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office. Although the consequences of this strike by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on a Russian military facility will be significant.

First of all, such "cotton" will allow to "fairly finalize" the war in Ukraine.

I can only comment in one word: little. Very effective, very effective, but not enough. And this is the problem today. Because precisely the destruction of this infrastructure, including the warehouse, first of all, it will optimally affect the events on the front line and will significantly affect the social consequences in the Russian Federation.

According to Podoliak, in this way the Russians will continue to understand that the war is gradually significantly increasing its presence on the territory of the Russian Federation.