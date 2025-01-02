Trump is capable of helping Ukraine stop Putin — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he has already had several conversations with US President-elect Donald Trump.
Points of attention
Trump can be decisive — Zelenskyy
The future President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is capable of being decisive in Russia's war against Ukraine and stopping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is the opinion expressed by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy noted that he has already had several conversations with the US president-elect. In his opinion, Trump is "strong and unpredictable."
The president added that Trump knows how to win, and his victory in the US election was strong, there was no controversy.
I think this is exactly the kind of victory over Russian aggression we need. So far, I have not had a single negative moment from our communication.
Trump and the end of Russia's war against Ukraine
During the election campaign, newly elected US President Donald Trump repeatedly spoke about Russia's war against Ukraine, promising to stop it within 24 hours.
After winning the election, the Republican's rhetoric on the issue softened. He acknowledged that the issue was more complicated than he had imagined.
