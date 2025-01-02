Trump is capable of helping Ukraine stop Putin — Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Trump is capable of helping Ukraine stop Putin — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he has already had several conversations with US President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy believes US President-elect Donald Trump could play a crucial role in stopping Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes Trump's unpredictability and hopes for his assistance in ending the conflict with Russia.
  • Despite Trump's initial promise to stop Russia's war within 24 hours, he later acknowledged the complexity of the situation.
  • Zelenskyy expresses confidence in Trump's ability to be decisive and potentially help in ending Russian dictator Putin's aggression.
  • The insights from Zelenskyy shed light on the dynamics between the US and Ukraine in the context of Russia's war and the role Trump could play in the resolution.

Trump can be decisive — Zelenskyy

The future President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is capable of being decisive in Russia's war against Ukraine and stopping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is the opinion expressed by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump can be decisive. I think that's the most important thing for us. He, his qualities, they are like that. He can be decisive in this war. He can stop Putin — it's fair to say, help us stop Putin. He can do it.

Zelenskyy noted that he has already had several conversations with the US president-elect. In his opinion, Trump is "strong and unpredictable."

I would like President Trump's unpredictability to be directed primarily at the Russian Federation. I believe that he really wants to end the war. I believe that is true.

The president added that Trump knows how to win, and his victory in the US election was strong, there was no controversy.

I think this is exactly the kind of victory over Russian aggression we need. So far, I have not had a single negative moment from our communication.

Trump and the end of Russia's war against Ukraine

During the election campaign, newly elected US President Donald Trump repeatedly spoke about Russia's war against Ukraine, promising to stop it within 24 hours.

After winning the election, the Republican's rhetoric on the issue softened. He acknowledged that the issue was more complicated than he had imagined.

"The Middle East is a problem that is easier to solve than what is happening with Russia and Ukraine. The number of young soldiers who are dead, lying in fields everywhere, is staggering. It is madness that is happening," he said in an interview.

Trump made a secret promise to Europe regarding Ukraine
Trump is not going to leave Ukraine to its fate
Trump wants to hold a rally before his inauguration — what is known
Trump wants to hold a rally before his inauguration — what is known

