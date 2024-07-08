Watch: Russian missile hit a multi-storey building in Kyiv

As a result of a Russian missile strike, a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyy district of the capital was hit, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

There is a hit in a residential building in Shevchenkivskyy district. Damaged entrances. One is destroyed. Residents are being evacuated, writes Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

It is reported that after the missile attack on Kyiv, the death toll rose to seven. Falling debris was recorded in the Solomyanskyy, Dniprovskyy, Darnytskyy, Sviatoshynskyy, Desnyanskyy, Shevchenkivskyy and Holosiivskyy districts.

Russia destroyed the department of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv

This is what the Okhmatdyt hospital looks like after the Russian July 8 attack on Kyiv. Previously, the toxicology department of the medical facility was damaged, and there were wounded, reports the correspondent of "Suspilne" regarding the doctor of the medical facility.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the devastating attack of the Russian Federation on the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.

"Okhmatdyt" Children's Hospital in Kyiv. One of the most important not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe exclusively CHILDREN'S hospital. "Okhmatdyt" saved and restored health to thousands of children. Now the hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown. Now everyone is helping to sort out the debris: doctors, ordinary people, — said Zelenskyy.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that children from the hospital destroyed by Russia are being transferred to other medical facilities in the city.