Watch: Russian missile hit a multi-storey building in Kyiv

As a result of a Russian missile strike, a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyy district of the capital was hit, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.
Russian missile hit a multi-storey building in Kyiv
It is reported that after the missile attack on Kyiv, the death toll rose to seven. Falling debris was recorded in the Solomyanskyy, Dniprovskyy, Darnytskyy, Sviatoshynskyy, Desnyanskyy, Shevchenkivskyy and Holosiivskyy districts.
Russia destroyed the department of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv
This is what the Okhmatdyt hospital looks like after the Russian July 8 attack on Kyiv. Previously, the toxicology department of the medical facility was damaged, and there were wounded, reports the correspondent of "Suspilne" regarding the doctor of the medical facility.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the devastating attack of the Russian Federation on the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that children from the hospital destroyed by Russia are being transferred to other medical facilities in the city.
