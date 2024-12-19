Watch: Russians complained about loud explosions near military facilities in Severomorsk

In Russia, residents of Murmansk and Severomorsk, located 12 km away, reported hearing explosions the day before. They may have occurred near the main naval base of the Russian Northern Fleet.

Explosions and rumbling near Murmansk — video

According to Telegram channels, the explosions were heard on the evening of December 18. Locals claim that the waves from them were felt at a distance of several dozen kilometers.

One of the explosions was also captured on video. Judging by the footage, the event could have occurred at one of the numerous military facilities in the area of the main naval base of the Russian Northern Fleet, located in Severomorsk, and two military airfields.

However, The Barents Observer managed to identify that the Severomorsk-1 military airfield is located 13 km from the filming location. Russian fighter jets, bombers, and a squadron of Ka-27 helicopters are based there.

At the same time, an open weapons depot is located 11 km away, and to the northwest of Severomorsk-1 there are several installations with mobile anti-aircraft missiles and antennas for electronic warfare.

Also between Severomorsk and Murmansk is the closed military airfield "Severomorsk-2", which began to be restored in early 2024.

Judging by the video, the explosion looks like the detonation of a large amount of ammunition.

It is worth noting that Severomorsk is located 1,900 km from the border with Ukraine. And also 100 km south of the Olenya airfield, where Ukrainian drones have already flown.

What is known about the Russian military base?

The main naval base of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation is located in Murmansk, in the north-west of Russia. The base is equipped with modern infrastructure that allows servicing submarines, ships and aircraft. The Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation is considered one of the most powerful in the Russian fleet due to its ability to operate in harsh climatic conditions and to provide nuclear deterrence.

This base is an important hub for Russia's power projection in the Arctic, where there is active competition for natural resources and control over new trade routes. It is worth noting that the base's military potential is supported not only by ships and submarines, but also by modern air and anti-ship defense systems.

Its proximity to important sea routes makes it an object of special attention from other countries and a potential target for international security surveillance and analysis.