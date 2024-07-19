Watch: Serie of explosions rock occupied Luhansk

On July 19, in Russian-occupied Luhansk, a series of powerful explosions rang out near the aviation school.

A column of smoke rose over occupied Luhansk

Currently, a column of smoke has risen over the city, in particular in the district aviation school.

Local Telegram channels shared photos and videos of the consequences of the flight.

According to the media, the explosions and fire occurred in the area of the aviation school, where the base of the occupation forces of the Russian Federation is currently located.

The illegitimate local authorities immediately cynically announced the "attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and reported on the work of air defense.

Currently, emergency and rescue services and investigative bodies of the aggressor country are arriving at the scene of the explosions.

SSU drones hit a Russian military base in Crimea

On the night of July 18, naval and aerial drones of the SSU struck the Russian Coast Guard base on Lake Donuzlav in Crimea. The Security Service of Ukraine worked together with the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, sources inform.

Last night, the occupation naval forces of the Russian Federation conducted training on the protection of the water area of Lake Donuzlav in Crimea. Thanks to SSU drones, these exercises became a failure, because the Russians were unable to protect even their base, not to mention the water area of the lake.

According to sources, as a result of the combined attack of sea and air drones on the base of the Coast Guard of the Russian Federation, the following were damaged and disabled: