Will Putin succeed in deploying missiles for strikes on EU countries — the answer of analysts
Politics
Publication date

Will Putin succeed in deploying missiles for strikes on EU countries — the answer of analysts

Vladimir Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Defense Express

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened to deploy missiles to strike EU countries if the US deploys its own Tomahawk ballistic missiles on German territory.

Points of attention

  • Putin's threat to deploy missiles for strikes on EU countries is a significant escalation in tensions, triggered by the US deployment of Tomahawk ballistic missiles in Germany.
  • Potential missile options for Russia include land-based Kalibr and Iskander missiles, as well as the 9M729 cruise missile for striking various EU countries.
  • The international community needs to pay close attention to the situation and analyze possible consequences and countermeasures in response to the threat of missile deployment for strikes on EU countries.
  • Analysts suggest that Russia may deploy long-range missiles, such as 'Iskanders,' in addition to surface-based 'Caliber' missiles for potential strikes on EU countries.
  • The deployment of missiles by Russia poses a serious security concern for European countries, especially with the possibility of strikes reaching across borders and affecting multiple nations.

Can Putin deploy missiles to strike EU countries

Analysts note that on July 10, representatives of the White House announced the beginning of the partial deployment of its own ballistic missiles in Germany in 2026.

We are talking about long-range ballistic missiles SM-6, "Tomahawk" and hypersonic weapons.

According to Mykola Sokov, a senior researcher at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, it is still unclear which missiles Russia may deploy, threatening to strike EU countries.

The analyst noted that it is most likely that these will be surface-based "Caliber" missiles.

In addition, according to him, the aggressor country can also deploy Iskander missiles with an increased range.

The Russian Federation can deploy long-range missiles for strikes on EU countries
Russian missile "Iskander-M"

Analysts of the publication emphasize that the "Iskanders" have already been deployed by the Russians in Kaliningrad and Belarus.

At the same time, longer-range missiles can be based somewhere in the depths of Russian territory.

There is also a 9M729 cruise missile, which, according to the United States, was adopted in the 2010s, - adds Michael Duitsman, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation in California.

According to him, in his Sunday speech, Putin mentioned "coastal troops", which include coastal artillery.

The Russian military used two of these systems, Bal and Bastion, to strike ground targets in Ukraine. With Onyx-M missiles, it can hypothetically strike across the entire territory of Poland in addition to its anti-ship mission, the analyst suggests.

