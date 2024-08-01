Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened to deploy missiles to strike EU countries if the US deploys its own Tomahawk ballistic missiles on German territory.

Can Putin deploy missiles to strike EU countries

Analysts note that on July 10, representatives of the White House announced the beginning of the partial deployment of its own ballistic missiles in Germany in 2026.

We are talking about long-range ballistic missiles SM-6, "Tomahawk" and hypersonic weapons.

According to Mykola Sokov, a senior researcher at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, it is still unclear which missiles Russia may deploy, threatening to strike EU countries.

The analyst noted that it is most likely that these will be surface-based "Caliber" missiles.

In addition, according to him, the aggressor country can also deploy Iskander missiles with an increased range.

Russian missile "Iskander-M"

Analysts of the publication emphasize that the "Iskanders" have already been deployed by the Russians in Kaliningrad and Belarus.

At the same time, longer-range missiles can be based somewhere in the depths of Russian territory.

There is also a 9M729 cruise missile, which, according to the United States, was adopted in the 2010s, - adds Michael Duitsman, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation in California. Share

According to him, in his Sunday speech, Putin mentioned "coastal troops", which include coastal artillery.