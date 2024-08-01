Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened to deploy missiles to strike EU countries if the US deploys its own Tomahawk ballistic missiles on German territory.
Points of attention
- Putin's threat to deploy missiles for strikes on EU countries is a significant escalation in tensions, triggered by the US deployment of Tomahawk ballistic missiles in Germany.
- Potential missile options for Russia include land-based Kalibr and Iskander missiles, as well as the 9M729 cruise missile for striking various EU countries.
- The international community needs to pay close attention to the situation and analyze possible consequences and countermeasures in response to the threat of missile deployment for strikes on EU countries.
- Analysts suggest that Russia may deploy long-range missiles, such as 'Iskanders,' in addition to surface-based 'Caliber' missiles for potential strikes on EU countries.
- The deployment of missiles by Russia poses a serious security concern for European countries, especially with the possibility of strikes reaching across borders and affecting multiple nations.
Can Putin deploy missiles to strike EU countries
Analysts note that on July 10, representatives of the White House announced the beginning of the partial deployment of its own ballistic missiles in Germany in 2026.
We are talking about long-range ballistic missiles SM-6, "Tomahawk" and hypersonic weapons.
According to Mykola Sokov, a senior researcher at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, it is still unclear which missiles Russia may deploy, threatening to strike EU countries.
The analyst noted that it is most likely that these will be surface-based "Caliber" missiles.
In addition, according to him, the aggressor country can also deploy Iskander missiles with an increased range.
Analysts of the publication emphasize that the "Iskanders" have already been deployed by the Russians in Kaliningrad and Belarus.
At the same time, longer-range missiles can be based somewhere in the depths of Russian territory.
According to him, in his Sunday speech, Putin mentioned "coastal troops", which include coastal artillery.
