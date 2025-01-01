President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Canada's presidency of the G7 will help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting end to the criminal war unleashed by Russia this year.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy expects Canada's G7 presidency to help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting end to the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
- United States pledges $15 billion to Ukraine through the G7 program, with funds designated for social and humanitarian expenses.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of unity among the largest democracies in ensuring Moscow gains no advantage from the ongoing conflict.
- The G7 aid to Ukraine aims to bring about a positive impact on Ukraine's peace and stability, with crucial support from Canada and other member countries.
- The financial package pledged by the United States, part of a larger $20 billion initiative, showcases the commitment to supporting Ukraine in countering Russia's hostile actions.
What is known about Zelensky's expectations from the G7 under Canadian leadership?
According to him, Canada provides Ukraine with significant support in its confrontation with the criminal army of the aggressor country, Russia.
Italy held the G7 presidency in 2024. In 2025, the presidency passed to Canada.
Сьогодні почалося головування Канади в G7. І ми всі дуже сподіваємось на цей рік — на те, щоб завдяки нашій спільній силі у 2025 році ми змогли досягти стабільного й справедливого миру.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 1, 2025
Канада підтримує Україну в битві за незалежність від початку повномасштабного вторгнення, і…
What is known about G7 aid to Ukraine?
The United States will allocate $15 billion to Ukraine. These funds are secured by future revenues from frozen Russian assets.
The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the World Bank signed an agreement that provides for the use of these funds within the framework of the PEACE in Ukraine project.
The financial package is part of a larger initiative in which the United States is providing Ukraine with $20 billion under the G7 program.
The funds will be used for social and humanitarian expenses.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-